Mentally Ill UP Cong Leader Kills Mother to 'Relieve Her Pain', Brother Says It's a Natural Death

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Theatre artist and Congress leader Gopal Krishna Verma, allegedly killed his 85-year-old ailing mother and then went to the local police station to confess to his crime. His brother, however, refuted this saying he was suffering from mental illness and their mother had died of natural causes

Verma claimed he has submitted a four-page letter to police where he has explained of suffering from mental depression due to his rising debts. He told police that he killed his mother to relieve her from pain and was alone responsible for his mother's death.

Verma is known as a noted theater artist and was an active CPI-M leader before joining the Congress. During the Anna movement, he played a very active role in the movement and had also participated in the fast in Delhi. This apart, he ran a popular shop in the city by the name of GK Card Emporium.

In his letter, Verma said, "My mother was very ill and elderly. I was going through severe financial crisis. My ailing mother remained upset seeing my condition. She was afraid that I would die by suicide or leave her and go somewhere. Despite trying all means to save me, she failed. For me, it was like watching my mother dying every day. My loved ones and those who know me tried to save me. No one will believe that I have committed this crime. My sister Kammo will suffer the most due to this action of mine. But I am helpless and could not see my mother suffering any more".

Verma wrote that he had planned to kill his mother two days back and had assured her that he would neither commit suicide nor leave her. "I told her that I would free her from her sufferings. She told me that she wanted to live but I could not see her in so much pain. So, I took such a drastic step," he wrote.

He said that he will accept whatever punishment is given to him. "I am very ill and was bed-ridden for 10 days. I feel dizzy while walking. I am the cause of all my problems. It is because of me, that my mother had to leave this world. I am responsible for everything," he added.

However, Verma's brother, Anurag, said, his mother died a natural death. He said that his brother was mentally ill for a long time and was in depression while his mother was 85 years old and was suffering from age-related ailments. "There is no question of my mother being murdered. Due to my brother's mental condition, he may have submitted a letter to the police station," Anurag said.

Meanwhile, a police team has reached Verma's house and initiated investigations. Also, the forensic team is at the spot. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. SP Madhuban Singh said they have not received any letter and action will be taken on the basis of the investigations.