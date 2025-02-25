ETV Bharat / state

Mentally-Challenged Woman Gang Raped In Hyderabad, Two History-Sheeters Arrested

Hyderabad: Police have arrested two persons on charges of gang raping a mentally-challenged young woman in Miyapur police station area of Hyderabad.

As per police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Friday. The accused, who were in an inebriated state, abducted the woman and took her to a secluded forest area where they sexually assaulted her, police said.

When an auto-rickshaw driver noticed the woman being taken away by the two miscreants on a two-wheeler, he immediately informed police via Dial 100. Responding swiftly, three teams of Miyapur police launched search operation and examined CCTV footages to track the accused. After nearly three hours of search, they found the survivor lying in an unconscious state on IDA Bollaram Road.

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that she has been sexually assaulted. However, due to her mental condition, she was not able to provide details of the accused.

Based on CCTV verification, police launched a manhunt and arrested both the accused from Chandanagar. The accused have been identified as city driver Iragadindla Balakumar alias Sivakumar of Shantinagar under Serilingampalli mandal of Rangareddy district, against whom eight theft cases have been registered; and painter Gauragalla Mahesh of Gudipeddapur in Alladurgam under Medak district, who also is a history-sheeter with murder and theft charges against him.