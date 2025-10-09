Mentally Challenged Man Trampled To Death As 100 Elephants Roam Chhattisgarh’s Korba Forests
A herd of over 100 elephants is roaming Korba’s forests, causing panic among villagers after a mentally challenged man was trampled to death on Wednesday.
Korba: A herd of elephants roaming the Kartala Forest Division in Chhattisgarh trampled a man to death on Wednesday night, triggering panic in several villages, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in Rampur village, where a tusker from the herd attacked the victim, who was reportedly mentally challenged.
According to the Forest Department, the deceased lived near the Rampur bus stand and survived on leftover food from roadside eateries. “On the evening of Wednesday, he had wandered toward the forest near Binjkot village, where he came face to face with a tusker and was trampled,” said the officials. “His body was found by locals when they tried to drive the elephants away, and they immediately informed the forest officials and police.”
This comes a day after a woman was killed and her child injured in a similar elephant attack in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur district. The incident took place in the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve Park area of the Bharatpur forest region on Tuesday night, they said.
Before the casualty, a herd of about 50 elephants damaged paddy crops in several villages, as they had been moving through the Kartala range for the past 15 days.
“At least 37 elephants were also spotted in the Nondarha area on Wednesday night, where they destroyed crops belonging to more than 15 farmers. We have begun assessing the extent of the damage,” said a forest official.
A similar crop damage incident was reported across villages such as Barra, Semraha, and Hardevathe in the Pasan Range of the Katghora Division, where 54 elephants continue to camp in the Semraha Circle.
“With more than 100 elephants currently spread across the Korba and Katghora forest divisions, residents are living in constant fear of attacks and further crop losses. We have stepped up surveillance and are closely monitoring the movement of the herds,” the official added.
