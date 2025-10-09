ETV Bharat / state

Mentally Challenged Man Trampled To Death As 100 Elephants Roam Chhattisgarh’s Korba Forests

By Rajkumar Shah

Korba: A herd of elephants roaming the Kartala Forest Division in Chhattisgarh trampled a man to death on Wednesday night, triggering panic in several villages, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in Rampur village, where a tusker from the herd attacked the victim, who was reportedly mentally challenged.

According to the Forest Department, the deceased lived near the Rampur bus stand and survived on leftover food from roadside eateries. “On the evening of Wednesday, he had wandered toward the forest near Binjkot village, where he came face to face with a tusker and was trampled,” said the officials. “His body was found by locals when they tried to drive the elephants away, and they immediately informed the forest officials and police.”

This comes a day after a woman was killed and her child injured in a similar elephant attack in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur district. The incident took place in the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve Park area of ​​the Bharatpur forest region on Tuesday night, they said.