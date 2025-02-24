Mentally-Challenged Man Dies After Assault In Chennai, Two Held

Chennai: A lawyer and a law student were arrested for allegedly assaulting a mentally-challenged man near the Tambaram bus stand in Chennai and causing his death.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after the victim, Ranganathan (59), banged on the accused's car. According to the police, Ranganathan, who was severely injured was declared dead by the paramedical staff when they arrived at the spot.

The accused, identified as Manikandan (31), an advocate from Saidapet, and Vinod (21), an LLB student, have been arrested on charge of murder, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ranganathan was married with three sons and had undergone treatment for drug addiction at the KMC Hospital for four years. He was under the care of his second son, Murugan. Ranganathan had left home on February 19 and had been missing since then.

On the night of February 23, a patrol officer spotted Ranganathan and alerted the Tambaram Police. The patrol officer spoke to Ranganathan and informed Murugan, who was on his way to pick him.

Police took Ranganathan aside and provided him water and tea. As they were waiting for Ranganathan's son, a car with two men en route to Tindivanam stopped here to purchase bottles of water. Police said Ranganathan suddenly tapped on the car's door. Two men alighted from the car and got into a verbal altercation with Ranganathan. They then started assaulting him.

Even though police tried to stop the assailants, they claimed that they were lawyers and justified their actions saying Ranganathan had damaged their new car. Vinod reportedly pushed Ranganathan, causing his head to hit a wall and he collapsed.

Paramedics, who arrived at the scene, pronounced him dead. His body was then taken to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.