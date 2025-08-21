Mentally Challenged Girl Found Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Alleged Gangrape; Family Alleges Police Negligence

Ghaziabad: A mentally challenged girl was found dead in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, just days after she was allegedly gangraped, police said.
According to them, the incident took place in the Loni police station area. “We have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Further details will be clear once we receive the autopsy report,” they said.
The girl, who was mentally challenged, was allegedly gangraped by three men, according to her family. “She was unable to speak or hear properly and had been undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. She indicated to us through gestures that she was being raped by three men,” said her father.
The assault took place on Monday (August 18) after she left home and was later found in serious condition in a nearby village, Nithora, with injuries to her face.
“The accused took the girl on a motorcycle to a deserted forest. We want justice. We want the accused who committed the brutality to be hanged,” said the father.
The victim’s brother accused the police of delay in registering the case, and the accused were yet to be arrested.
“My sister was mentally weak since childhood. Immediately after the incident, we went to the police station with a written complaint, but our FIR was registered after 24 hours,” he said.
In response, the police denied the allegations by the family, claiming that they acted promptly after receiving the information.
“On Monday, we received information that a mentally challenged girl had been raped. A case was immediately registered, and five teams were formed to arrest the accused,” said SN Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural. “Some people have also been identified through CCTV footage and surveillance,” he said.
On Wednesday night, the police received the sad news that the victim had died, Tiwari said. “We reached the spot immediately and sent the body for postmortem. Other legal action is being taken,” he added.
Read More