Mentally Challenged Girl Found Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Alleged Gangrape; Family Alleges Police Negligence

Ghaziabad: A mentally challenged girl was found dead in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, just days after she was allegedly gangraped, police said.

According to them, the incident took place in the Loni police station area. “We have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Further details will be clear once we receive the autopsy report,” they said.

The girl, who was mentally challenged, was allegedly gangraped by three men, according to her family. “She was unable to speak or hear properly and had been undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. She indicated to us through gestures that she was being raped by three men,” said her father.

The assault took place on Monday (August 18) after she left home and was later found in serious condition in a nearby village, Nithora, with injuries to her face.

“The accused took the girl on a motorcycle to a deserted forest. We want justice. We want the accused who committed the brutality to be hanged,” said the father.