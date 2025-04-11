Menstruating Schoolgirl Forced To Write Exam Outside Classroom In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: In a shocking incident, an 8th-grade student was allegedly made to sit outside the classroom to write her annual examinations after she attained puberty at a school in Senguttai Palayam, near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The incident sparked public outrage and widespread condemnation after a video taken by the girl's mother went viral. The principal of the Swami Chidbhavananda Matriculation School was suspended following public outrage. The school, which has over 500 students, is now under investigation for discrimination and insensitivity.

According to her mother, the young girl had recently attained puberty and was singled out and barred from sitting inside the examination hall along with her peers. When the student came to school to write her annual exams, she was reportedly instructed by a teacher, allegedly on the orders of the principal, to sit on the steps outside the examination room. She was not allowed to sit with the other students to write her exams on Monday and Wednesday.

After returning home, the girl shared her ordeal with her mother. The following day, the mother accompanied her daughter to the school. When she witnessed the same discriminatory treatment continuing, she recorded a video of the incident and posted it online.

In the video, she alleged that her daughter was treated as "impure" due to menstruation and was forced to sit outside to take her exams. The video quickly went viral, triggering outrage from the public and human rights advocates alike. The student’s grandfather subsequently filed an official complaint with the Deputy Collector, stating that the school administration treated the girl as "unclean" and denied her dignity and equal rights.

As the controversy grew, the school administration claimed during preliminary inquiries that the student’s parents had requested that the girl be seated separately, fearing the risk of infection or discomfort. However, the family denied this version of events.

Pollachi ASP Srishti Singh visited the school and initiated an inquiry. The Tamil Nadu Director of Private Schools, Palaniswami, has ordered a detailed investigation and directed the Coimbatore District Primary Education Officer and District Education Officer to submit a comprehensive report.

In response to the growing criticism, Coimbatore district education officials have initiated inquiries against the school’s principal, Ananthi and other staff members. Following preliminary investigations, the principal has been suspended. Authorities have also warned that action will be taken against individuals who share or circulate videos involving minors on social media in line with child protection and privacy laws.