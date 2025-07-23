Members of Gang Involved In Religious Conversions Had Links With Pakistan, Claim Police

Agra: Investigating agencies looking into the activities of a gang allegedly involved in religious conversions have claimed that the members had Pakistani connections.

Rehman Quraishi, a class 12 fail accused arrested from Agra has allegedly told the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials that he was connected with a Pakistan based influencer and was uploading foreign videos on his Youtube channel ‘The Sunnah’. The Police have arrested him for the conversion of two sisters.

Originally from Kirawali, Rehman was residing in Sarai Khwaja area of Shahganj in Agra after moving from Wazirpura. He is allegedly an active member of the religious conversion gang and had come in contact with the two sisters online.

Agra’s Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar disclosed, “During the course of investigation Rehman was found to be using dark web. He has a Youtube channel with a following of 1.56 lakh persons. A scrutiny of his laptop revealed his links with Pakistan. He knows several computer languages and can generate software.”

It is alleged that he had obtained a fake certificate from an Agra based institute that will face legal action.

Sources said that his laptop revealed transactions in foreign and crypto currencies. The Police are trying to find out his connections in Pakistan and his motive in interacting with them.

Kumar revealed that Rehman’s mobile data is being analyzed and his call record of the last one year is being scrutinized. Similarly, his social media accounts on WhtasApp, Instagram and Facebook are also been analyzed to gather information about his associates involved in religious conversion.

Following the revelations about conversions, the NIA and IB have stepped into the investigations and special Police teams have been constituted that have been carrying out searches to nab the other members of the gang and also those financing the racket from outside India.

Meanwhile, Razia who is the wife of an alleged mastermind of the racket Abdul Rehman has claimed in a social media post that her husband is innocent. Abdul was arrested from Mustafabad in Delhi.

However, the Police claims that Razia and other members of the family used to support conversions. Various people were allegedly brainwashed at their residence. The Police plan to make Razia another accused in the case.

On the other hand, another accused Ayesha is learnt to be an important functionary of the gang who managed its affairs. She has allegedly made important revelations about Abdul although she was not in regular touch with him.

Sources said that she was found to be mostly in contact with persons in Pakistan and used to give orders to them.

The Police claim that many members of the gang acted as the leader from time to time.

Sources revealed that the two sisters and another victim from Rohtak who have been ‘released’ from the influence of the gang have revealed that the gang members used to threaten them. They have disclosed that the accused used to interact on video calls in a harsh tone which scared them. They were also allegedly compelled to talk positively about the gang members to new victims ‘trapped’ by the gang.

The Police said that the accused arrested in the case have been giving confusing details about their bank accounts which leads to the suspicion of their operating accounts in the names of relatives in various cities.