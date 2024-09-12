4 Die As 7 Members Of A Family Drown During Ganesh Visarjan In Gujarat's Patan

Patan (Gujarat): In a tragic incident on Wednesday, four devotees died as seven members of a family drowned in the Saraswati river during Ganesh Visarjan in Gujarat's Patan. The other three were rescued.

Seven members of the Prajapati family, residents of the Verai Chakla area of ​​​​Patan, who came to Saraswati Barrage of Patan city for Ganesh immersion, drowned in the water. The deceased were identified as Nayan Rameshbhai Prajapati, Nayan Rameshbhai Prajapati, Jitin Nitinbhai Prajapati and Daksh Nitinbhai Prajapati.

A rapid emergency response was initiated following the critical incident. Local authorities, firefighters, and medical teams were immediately deployed to the scene. Multiple ambulances were also dispatched to provide necessary medical care. Dr Kirit Patel MLA also rushed to the scene.

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in the region. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. The festivities began with the Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.

During the 10-day Ganpati festival, devotees usually bid farewell to idols of the elephant-headed God after one-and-a-half days, five days and seven days. The final immersion process is held on the last day (Anant Chaturdashi). The festivities will end with Anant Chaturdashi on September 17 this year.