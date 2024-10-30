ETV Bharat / state

Member of Landa Harike Gang Killed In Amritsar Encounter

The gangsters were brought to Beas police station for questioning, following which the duo were taken to the spot where they had hidden the arms.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Amritsar: Gangster Gursharan Singh, a member of the Landa Harike Gang, was killed in an encounter with police at Beas Mand in Amritsar. The police had taken two persons, accused in the murder case of Aartiya Gurdeep in Sathiala village, to the spot to recover weapons when the encounter ensued after the duo tried to escape. The second accused fled the spot by jumping into the Paras Beas River.

The accused gangsters were brought to Beas police station for questioning, following which the duo were taken to the spot where they had hidden the arms. Soon after reaching the spot, they tried to escape from the clutch of the police. Instead of showing the place where they hid the weapons they unearthed the weapons and fired at police. Singh was killed in retaliatory fire.

Apart from this, two gangsters named Gursharan and Paras were brought to the place where they had hidden the weapons as per their disclosure statement. However, both the gangsters rushed to the spot pushed back the police officers and ran away contrary to their disclosure statement. In a surprise move, they took possession of their weapons behind the bushes and opened fire on the police party.

Aartiya alias Gurdeep Singh was shot dead by some unknown bike-borne miscreants in the Sathial marketplace area. When a bleeding Singh was taken to the Civil Hospital at Baba Bakala Sahib, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Also Read:

  1. J&K: Army Dog Falls To Bullets, Terrorist Killed in Akhnoor Encounter, Say Officials
  2. Encounter Breaks Out Between Police And Naxalites In Jharkhand's Palamu

Amritsar: Gangster Gursharan Singh, a member of the Landa Harike Gang, was killed in an encounter with police at Beas Mand in Amritsar. The police had taken two persons, accused in the murder case of Aartiya Gurdeep in Sathiala village, to the spot to recover weapons when the encounter ensued after the duo tried to escape. The second accused fled the spot by jumping into the Paras Beas River.

The accused gangsters were brought to Beas police station for questioning, following which the duo were taken to the spot where they had hidden the arms. Soon after reaching the spot, they tried to escape from the clutch of the police. Instead of showing the place where they hid the weapons they unearthed the weapons and fired at police. Singh was killed in retaliatory fire.

Apart from this, two gangsters named Gursharan and Paras were brought to the place where they had hidden the weapons as per their disclosure statement. However, both the gangsters rushed to the spot pushed back the police officers and ran away contrary to their disclosure statement. In a surprise move, they took possession of their weapons behind the bushes and opened fire on the police party.

Aartiya alias Gurdeep Singh was shot dead by some unknown bike-borne miscreants in the Sathial marketplace area. When a bleeding Singh was taken to the Civil Hospital at Baba Bakala Sahib, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Also Read:

  1. J&K: Army Dog Falls To Bullets, Terrorist Killed in Akhnoor Encounter, Say Officials
  2. Encounter Breaks Out Between Police And Naxalites In Jharkhand's Palamu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMRITSAR POLICEGANGSTER GURSHARAN SINGHBEAS RIVERENCOUNTER KILLINGLANDA HARIKE GANGMEMBER KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.