Member of Landa Harike Gang Killed In Amritsar Encounter

Amritsar: Gangster Gursharan Singh, a member of the Landa Harike Gang, was killed in an encounter with police at Beas Mand in Amritsar. The police had taken two persons, accused in the murder case of Aartiya Gurdeep in Sathiala village, to the spot to recover weapons when the encounter ensued after the duo tried to escape. The second accused fled the spot by jumping into the Paras Beas River.

The accused gangsters were brought to Beas police station for questioning, following which the duo were taken to the spot where they had hidden the arms. Soon after reaching the spot, they tried to escape from the clutch of the police. Instead of showing the place where they hid the weapons they unearthed the weapons and fired at police. Singh was killed in retaliatory fire.

Aartiya alias Gurdeep Singh was shot dead by some unknown bike-borne miscreants in the Sathial marketplace area. When a bleeding Singh was taken to the Civil Hospital at Baba Bakala Sahib, he was declared dead upon arrival.