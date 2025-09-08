ETV Bharat / state

Melioidosis Confirmed In Andhra Pradesh's Turakapalem Village, CM To Review Situation

Amaravati: Health officials have confirmed another melioidosis case in Turakapalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Monday.

A 46-year-old man undergoing treatment in a special ward at Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) was tested positive after fluid from his knee was sent for examination. Collector S Nagalakshmi said on Sunday night that his health condition is stable and an MRI scan of his left knee was also conducted.

Officials further said another patient, earlier diagnosed with the disease, is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital and is also stable.

Panic gripped the state following multiple deaths that occurred in Turakapalem village and medical teams were deployed to investigate and identify the cause.

Health checks and sanitation drive

Between September 2 and 7, blood samples were collected from 72 people showing symptoms of suspected melioidosis in Turakapalem. Of these, bacterial infections were detected in four, while 14 tested negative. Results of the remaining samples are awaited.

Authorities have launched special medical camps with doctors in the village. Intensive sanitation programmes are underway in the village and adjoining areas. Also, 68 water tanks have been cleaned and households items are being supplied with drinking water and food.

As part of the survey, health conditions are being assessed across 41 parameters. So far, blood samples of 1,364 people have been collected and sent for testing.

Medical Teams Work On War-Footing

A team of experts from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), led by a senior IAS official from the Union Health Ministry, will visit the village on Tuesday.

The AIIMS Mangalagiri medical team has joined a ‘core team’ comprising the Guntur Medical College Principal, GGH Superintendent, and senior health department officials to review the field conditions and take corrective measures.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to review the situation on Monday, with efforts underway to prepare the complete health profiles of villagers.