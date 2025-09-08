Melioidosis Confirmed In Andhra Pradesh's Turakapalem Village, CM To Review Situation
Panic gripped Andhra Pradesh following multiple deaths due to bacterial infection suspected to be melioidosis in Turakapalem village.
Amaravati: Health officials have confirmed another melioidosis case in Turakapalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Monday.
A 46-year-old man undergoing treatment in a special ward at Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) was tested positive after fluid from his knee was sent for examination. Collector S Nagalakshmi said on Sunday night that his health condition is stable and an MRI scan of his left knee was also conducted.
Officials further said another patient, earlier diagnosed with the disease, is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital and is also stable.
Panic gripped the state following multiple deaths that occurred in Turakapalem village and medical teams were deployed to investigate and identify the cause.
Health checks and sanitation drive
Between September 2 and 7, blood samples were collected from 72 people showing symptoms of suspected melioidosis in Turakapalem. Of these, bacterial infections were detected in four, while 14 tested negative. Results of the remaining samples are awaited.
Authorities have launched special medical camps with doctors in the village. Intensive sanitation programmes are underway in the village and adjoining areas. Also, 68 water tanks have been cleaned and households items are being supplied with drinking water and food.
As part of the survey, health conditions are being assessed across 41 parameters. So far, blood samples of 1,364 people have been collected and sent for testing.
Medical Teams Work On War-Footing
A team of experts from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), led by a senior IAS official from the Union Health Ministry, will visit the village on Tuesday.
The AIIMS Mangalagiri medical team has joined a ‘core team’ comprising the Guntur Medical College Principal, GGH Superintendent, and senior health department officials to review the field conditions and take corrective measures.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to review the situation on Monday, with efforts underway to prepare the complete health profiles of villagers.
Melioidosis: Symptoms and Precautions
Cause: The disease is caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which leads to a severe blood infection. Delay in diagnosis or treatment can be fatal.
Spread: This bacteria is found in soil, water and mud, especially in tropical regions. It is at higher risk during floods and heavy rains. The bacteria enters the body through contaminated water, food and soil, or through wounds and cuts. It can also spread through animals while human-to-human transmission is rare.
Who is at risk?
- People with low immunity.
- Patients with diabetes, kidney, liver, or lung problems.
- Individuals with chronic illnesses.
Symptoms:
- High fever, chills, severe headache.
- Muscle and joint pain, difficulty in movement.
- Respiratory issues, cough, chest pain.
- Skin lesions, wounds with pus.
- In advanced cases, organ failure.
Precautions:
- Maintain personal hygiene.
- Wash hands and feet thoroughly.
- Drink only boiled and cooled water.
- Avoid contact with contaminated water or mud.
- Wear gloves and shoes if working in risk-prone areas.
What Specialist Says?
According to Dr K Kalyana Chakravarthy, Infectious Disease Specialist, Guntur, the impact gets extremely severe for patients suffering from chronic diseases.
“Melioidosis is more common during the rainy season in India and Southeast Asia. Its symptoms resemble Tuberculosis but it can only be confirmed through blood culture tests. Ordinary antibiotics are ineffective and a patient requires special antibiotics for three to six months to fully eradicate the bacteria,” Chakravarthy added.
