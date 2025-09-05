Meitei Body Flags Narcoterrorism, Indigenous Rights Threat Over Centre's SoO Extension With Kuki Groups

ETV Bharat / state

On 3 May 2023, ethnic violence erupted in India's north-eastern state of Manipur between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills. ( AP )

New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) for another year, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, on Friday strongly opposed such a decision.

“The extension of the SoO agreement despite the series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups is a decision that runs completely against the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur. COCOMI reaffirms its stand to firmly oppose this anti-people move of the Government of India,” COCOMI convenor Laikhuram Jayenta said.

He said that the popularly elected government of Manipur had, through a Cabinet decision on March 10, 2023, unanimously resolved to abrogate the SoO agreement. Following several consecutive meetings, the centre on Thursday extended the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF).

The agreement was signed on the re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules). The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. According to the agreement, the rebel groups will also reduce the number of designated camps, in addition to relocating the weapons to the nearest CRPF and BSF camps.

"Under the current President’s Rule, the administration is being run by an authority appointed from New Delhi, which lacks the legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur in letter and spirit. The decision to extend the SoO under such circumstances is illegitimate and reflects an undemocratic and hegemonic imposition upon the indigenous people and its elected representatives of Manipur,” he said.