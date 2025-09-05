Meitei Body Flags Narcoterrorism, Indigenous Rights Threat Over Centre's SoO Extension With Kuki Groups
COCOMI convenor Laikhuram Jayenta said popularly elected Manipur government through a Cabinet decision on March 10, 2023, had unanimously resolved to abrogate the SoO agreement.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Centre extended the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) for another year, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, on Friday strongly opposed such a decision.
“The extension of the SoO agreement despite the series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups is a decision that runs completely against the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur. COCOMI reaffirms its stand to firmly oppose this anti-people move of the Government of India,” COCOMI convenor Laikhuram Jayenta said.
He said that the popularly elected government of Manipur had, through a Cabinet decision on March 10, 2023, unanimously resolved to abrogate the SoO agreement. Following several consecutive meetings, the centre on Thursday extended the Suspension of Operations agreement with Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF).
The agreement was signed on the re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules). The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. According to the agreement, the rebel groups will also reduce the number of designated camps, in addition to relocating the weapons to the nearest CRPF and BSF camps.
"Under the current President’s Rule, the administration is being run by an authority appointed from New Delhi, which lacks the legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur in letter and spirit. The decision to extend the SoO under such circumstances is illegitimate and reflects an undemocratic and hegemonic imposition upon the indigenous people and its elected representatives of Manipur,” he said.
By extending overwhelming legitimacy and recognition to armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups under the deceptive pact of the SoO, the Government of India has raised serious doubts about its role and responsibility in dealing with narco-terrorism in the region.
Since the introduction of the SoO in 2005 and 2008, such agreements have only shielded narco-terrorist armed groups while undermining the democratic will of the people, he said.
“The international community, too, will question India’s credibility in combating narco-terrorism when it is seen as providing safe passage and impunity to such groups. The Government of India has willfully disregarded the unanimous resolution of the Manipur Legislative Assembly taken on 29 February 2024, urging the Government of India to revoke (abrogate) the SoO. Instead, the President’s Rule administration in Manipur has been made a party to the tripartite talks without any mandate from the people. This act represents a complete compromise of the basic principles of democracy,” said Jayenta.
Stating that the Constitution of India guarantees free movement to every citizen across the country as a fundamental right, Jayenta said, “By turning this into a bargaining chip with armed narco-terrorist groups, the Government of India has undermined its own constitutional obligations. Such actions portray the Government as holding the Metei population hostage at gunpoint under narco-terrorist influence. This is utterly unacceptable to the people of Manipur.”
He claimed that the Government of India’s extension of the SoO agreement will always be viewed as an act of legitimising narcoterrorist operations, granting them impunity under a deceptive pact, while undermining the rights, security, and future of the indigenous people of Manipur and the Northeast region at large.
Read more