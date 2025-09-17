Mehsana Primary School Students Create 12-Foot Unique Collage Of PM Modi
The project helped students of Anupama Primary School not only learn how to make a unique creation from waste, but also enthused them with teamwork.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Mehsana: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the students of Anupam Primary School in the Santhal village under Jotana taluka of Gujarat's Mehsana district have created a 12-foot collage of him using paper and cardboard, making it a centre of attraction.
The children haven't used any brushes or paint, but old newspapers, coloured papers and small pieces of cardboard. The unique creation details every portion of Modi's face minutely, reflecting the love and affection of students.
Teachers Deepbhai Prajapati and Prakashbhai Patel guided the students in creating the piece of art and provided them with the necessary equipment. The project helped students not only learn how to make a unique creation from waste materials, but also enthused them with teamwork.
This whole project is running under the guidance of teachers Deepbhai Prajapati and Prakashbhai Patel. He encouraged the children and provided them with the necessary tools and inspiration to create this unique artwork. Through this project, students have not only learned art, but also teamwork and a unique way of creating artefacts from waste. The children are eager to gift their creation to Modi.
"The main objective of creating this collage painting was to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday memorably and creatively. The children have created this painting with their hard work and creativity and have given a unique gift to the Prime Minister. This initiative has brought pride to both the village and the school and has become a source of inspiration for other schools as well," said a teacher.
Villagers have been visiting the Anupama Primary School for a glimpse of the artwork and to admire the creative spirit of the children. The project proved how kids can team up to create something unique and inspiring.
