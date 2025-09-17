ETV Bharat / state

Mehsana Primary School Students Create 12-Foot Unique Collage Of PM Modi

Mehsana: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the students of Anupam Primary School in the Santhal village under Jotana taluka of Gujarat's Mehsana district have created a 12-foot collage of him using paper and cardboard, making it a centre of attraction.

The children haven't used any brushes or paint, but old newspapers, coloured papers and small pieces of cardboard. The unique creation details every portion of Modi's face minutely, reflecting the love and affection of students.

Teachers Deepbhai Prajapati and Prakashbhai Patel guided the students in creating the piece of art and provided them with the necessary equipment. The project helped students not only learn how to make a unique creation from waste materials, but also enthused them with teamwork.