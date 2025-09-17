ETV Bharat / state

‘Mehraj Malik In High Spirits’: AAP MLA’s Family Meets Him In Kathua Jail

Giving details about the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Advocate Appu Singh Slathia informed that Malik's father, his brother and a few other members of his family met the MLA in Kathua Jail on Tuesday. “Mehraj Malik is in the best spirit and is committed to his cause and to AAP. He is a proud member of AAP and has asked his supporters to continue their work,” she said.

Jammu: Family members of an incarcerated MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, met him in Kathua jail on Tuesday and informed them that “he is in the best health and spirit.”

The AAP spokesperson rejected the reports of anyone from the party collecting funds for the legal team in the name of Malik. “We don't require any funds for that, and if anyone approaches anybody for collecting funds, people shouldn't give money,” Slathia added.

She said that in the next two to three days, some important information regarding Malik’s case will be shared.

Malik was arrested by Doda police on September 8 from Dak Bungalow Doda after the deputy commissioner slapped him with the Public Safety Act (PSA). The MLA was taken to Kathua jail. He is the first-ever sitting MLA to be booked under the PSA in Jammu and Kashmir.

AAP has recently announced a legal team headed by Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, who will be approaching the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the upcoming days for quashing.