Mehbooba Urges Security Forces Not To Deprive Kashmiri Youth Of Playgrounds

During her visit to Tabela Ground in Chattabal and the MET School Ground in Barzulla in Srinagar, the PDP leader interacted with locals and party workers. “The youth have been using this ground for years for sports activities. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) in his recent Mann Ki Baat program appreciated Jammu and Kashmir youth for taking part in sports. We understand that this ground has social importance as the local people use it for weddings, funerals, and sports,” she said while speaking at Tabela Ground.

The PDP leader highlighted the three playgrounds, two in Srinagar and one in Baramulla, saying the army, police and CRPF were occupying or fencing these open spaces that had for decades served as playgrounds by the locals and youth.

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the security forces to stop converting public playgrounds in Kashmir into security installations, warning that depriving the youth of recreational spaces would have long-term consequences.

She said residents informed her that the army was fencing the ground and might take it over for its own use, restricting public access. “I urge the Corps Commander (of the army in Srinagar) to keep the ground for the youth and for the locals. People apprehend that the army should not use it for some other purposes,” Mehbooba said.

Taking a swipe at the elected government led by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, she said the government must intervene to ensure the ground remains open to the public. “The elected government must speak with the army for retaining these grounds for the youth and sports,” she said.

Mehbooba added that the police had taken over the MET Ground in Barzulla to build a martyrs’ memorial, while the CRPF was occupying another ground in Sheeri, Baramulla. “The MET ground has been used by the locals for 70 years for sports activities,” she said.

She warned of social implications on the youth by taking away these playgrounds. “When you choke youth, convert their sports fields into other purposes, where will the youth go? If the government can't provide spaces to our youth, what future are we building? Snatching playgrounds will choke a generation,” she said.

Later, in a post on X, Mehbooba wrote: “Generation Z must not be pushed to the margins, doing so could have serious long term repercussions. Preserving these spaces for civilian use is not just about land, it’s about safeguarding hope, opportunity, and a sense of belonging for our youth.”