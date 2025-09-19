ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Seeks Justice For Yasin Malik, Lone lashes Out At Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has written to the Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a compassionate and considered review of Yasin Malik's case, who has been given a life sentence, and the National Investigation Agency is seeking the death penalty for him.

Hours after Mehbooba shared her letter on X, Sajjad Lone, the president of the Peoples Conference and MLA Handwara, lashed out at Mehbooba, asking her to “stop the drama” on Yasin Malik.

Mehbooba, in the letter, has appealed to the Home Minister to “for a compassionate and urgent review of the case of Yasin Malik, a name that once symbolized resistance, later chose restraint, and now remains silenced behind prison walls. His story is not as simple as any story born of conflict ever is. Yet what matters most is the profound transformation he undertook and the trust he placed in the State when he renounced violence and chose the path of political engagement and non-violent dissent,” she says in the letter, which she posted on X.

Referring to Malik's political journey of reconciliation, she says that his journey is no secret to the Indian State. “In 1994, he took a courageous and rare decision to lay down arms and embrace political, non-violent means to pursue change. According to his sworn affidavits, this shift was neither unilateral nor impulsive but encouraged and facilitated through back-channel understandings with Indian agencies. Over the years, Malik engaged in dialogues involving senior officials, intelligence personnel, and even controversial figures like Hafiz Saeed, all with the tacit consent of Indian agencies. These efforts represented a painstaking and deliberate attempt to build bridges in a deeply fractured land,” she says.

She said that Malik participated in talks, travelled with official clearance, and was regarded, even if reluctantly, as a crucial bridge between estranged realities. “He was granted bail in all 32 pending TADA cases, none of which the government pursued. Malik asserts that this truce was honoured for 25 years across the tenures of Narasimha Rao, Vajpayee, Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and even Modi's first term. Yet everything changed after August 2019. Old cases were resurrected, the JKLF was banned, and the man once seen as a potential peace interlocutor was recast as a terrorist, sentenced to life imprisonment, and now potentially facing the death penalty,” she says.

Mehbooba says that visionary leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Dr Manmohan Singh understood and pursued with quiet conviction that our country's enduring strength flows from dialogue, not domination.

“Trust in the people of Jammu and Kashmir is fundamental. Unfortunately, we Kashmiris remain marginalized, our voices excluded from decisions that shape our lives…..Brute force must give way to the healing touch of dialogue, and constitutional rights must be restored. In light of Malik's long-standing commitment to non-violence, the urgent need for reconciliation, and the humanitarian dimensions of this case, I earnestly implore your office to consider a compassionate reassessment,” she says.

Reacting to the letter to Mehbooba, Lone, in a press conference in Srinagar, questioned Mehbooba for seeking justice for Malik. “I want to ask Mehbooba ji at whose behest she has written to the home minister. Has she informed Yasin Malik? In case GoI releases him in this case. But he has other cases against him. One member of Mehboba ji’s family has identified Yasin Malik in one case in which he can be punished. If she had mercy and love for him, they would not have identified him in that case, though that is a separate case,” Lone said.