Mehbooba Mufti Urges CM Omar Abdullah To Secure Return Of Kashmiri Prisoners From Outside Jails

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged chief minister Omar Abdullah to set up an all parties delegation for visiting the jails in outside states to know the condition of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir lodged there.

Addressing the media at her office here, Mehbooba said that thousands of prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir were lodged in outside jails claiming their health condition was “worrisome”. She said that many of these prisoners are aging and in deteriorating health conditions.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti leads party protest to demand return of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails, in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“As a human being, I am urging you to bring these prisoners into Jammu and Kashmir for early trial and justice. The chief minister should speak to the home minister for shifting these prisoners to jails in Jammu and Kashmir so that their families and relatives can visit them,” she said.

Many prisoners accused of different anti-national activities under UAPA are lodged in Tihar, UP and other jails. Dozens of separatist leaders and activists, alleged OGWs and leaders of banned Jamaat-e-Islami are languishing in jails.

The PDP president said that these prisoners are under trials and none among them is convicted yet by the courts, but still they are denied bail, furlough and parole. She said that the prisoners like separatist Shabir Shah and chief of JeI are ailing in jails, yet they are denied bail or parole.

“The chief minister should form an all party delegation or send his team of legislators to the outside jails to assess the condition of these prisoners,” she said.

'Beyond My Domain', Responds CM

Reacting to Mehbooba's demand, chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the ruling party was also concerned about the issue, but his government cannot do anything about it as the security related decisions were taken by the Home Minister in Delhi.

“The decisions about Jammu and Kashmir security are taken by the home ministry in New Delhi. So it will be better for her (Mehbooba Mufti) to meet the home minister in New Delhi and raise the issue with him like we have taken it up with the home minister when we met him,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

“If she does it (protests and demands) to show off, let her do it, nobody has any objection to it,” he added.

Before addressing the media, Mehbooba along with her dozens of party workers protested outside her office demanding release and shifting of these prisoners to Jammu and Kashmir. She also slammed the Omar Abdullah government “for its failure” in bringing relief to people of Jammu and Kashmir.