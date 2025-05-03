'Stigmatising Kashmiris': Mehbooba Mufti Takes A Dig At Farooq Abdullah For Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling party, the National Conference (NC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a war of words over the alleged remarks of NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah implicating Kashmiris in the Pahalgam terror attack.

A video clip shared by the PDP president on X allegedly blamed the terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator, which could not have occurred without local support. “It is deeply disturbing & regrettable. As a senior leader, that too as a Kashmiri, his statement risks fuelling divisive narratives, providing ammunition to certain media channels to further stereotype & stigmatise Kashmiris & Muslims,” said PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.

The former Chief Minister said, ‘It isn’t only misleading but fatal at a time when students & traders from J&K are already facing heightened vulnerability & attacks.’

Mufti said that public leaders should show restraint and draw inspiration from Himanshi Narwal, the wife of slain Pahalgam victim, who urged people not to blame Kashmiris or Muslims.

But the NC hit out at her, denying Abdullah the statement attributed to Abdullah and describing it as a ‘misrepresentation’ of facts.

“Shockingly, someone who has served as CM would stoop this low,” said NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq. “Dr Farooq Abdullah never mentioned ‘Kashmiris’ or ‘locals’."

He said that the statement of Mufti at the time when efforts are underway and Kashmiri students and residents outside the Valley are being protected is ‘shameful’.

“At a time when we’re trying to protect Kashmiri students, traders, and families across India, it’s shameful to misrepresent his words and endanger them further. Mehbooba should apologise and delete that tweet unless she can prove he said what she claims. This is not politics; it’s recklessness.”

Scores of students complained about harassment and assaults in several parts of the country following the attack. The J&K government sent cabinet ministers to several states and talked to their counterparts in those states to assure the safety of students.

Amid such a situation, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone and the legislator too said the accusations of these parties are ‘most unwanted and undesirable’.

“Let us face it. There is nobody squeaky clean out here. Time to take a hiatus for at least the coming month. This is not a sermon. Trust me— I, too, am itching for a fight. But not now. Will try my best to stay out of any political mudslinging,” he added.