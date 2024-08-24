ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Releases PDP's Manifesto For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election Amid Mass Exodus Of Leaders From Party

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (C) talks to the media ahead of releasing party manifesto for J-K assembly polls, in Srinagar on Saturday, Aug 24, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid a mass exodus of leaders from the People's Democratic Party ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday released the party's manifesto for the polls promising “reconciliation” besides reinstatement of terminated employees, free 200 units of electricity and waivin off farmer loans if voted to power.