J-K: Mehbooba Mufti Questions NC, Congress Over 'Ambiguous' Stand On Article 370 Resolution

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Omar Abdullah-led government to clarify its stand on the Article 370 resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly last week.

This follows the Congress’s denial of supporting the resolution introduced by the J&K government in the House. Instead, the party said the resolution was meant for the restoration of statehood, triggering fissures among the alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters in Budgam, Mufti asked the Abdullah government and Congress to clarify its “ambiguous” stand on Article 370.

“Congress stating that the resolution for statehood and not Article 370 has created several questions in the minds of people. Government should make it clear,” she said.