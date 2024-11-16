J-K: Mehbooba Mufti Questions NC, Congress Over 'Ambiguous' Stand On Article 370 Resolution

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Omar Abdullah-led government to clarify its stand on the Article 370 resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly last week.
This follows the Congress’s denial of supporting the resolution introduced by the J&K government in the House. Instead, the party said the resolution was meant for the restoration of statehood, triggering fissures among the alliance partners.
Speaking to reporters in Budgam, Mufti asked the Abdullah government and Congress to clarify its “ambiguous” stand on Article 370.
“Congress stating that the resolution for statehood and not Article 370 has created several questions in the minds of people. Government should make it clear,” she said.
“The current Government has been given a huge mandate by the people. They have trusted this Government. Article 370 is a sentimental issue for the people of J&K. Their sentiments are attached to this. I think NC and Congress should make it clear that when the resolution was brought in, nothing was stated clearly. They mentioned Article 370 very discreetly,” she said.
The former chief minister said that the government with 50 members in the House should have spoken about the resolution with “pride”.
“They should have condemned this on 5th August 2019 but they did not do it. How they mentioned Article 370 it seemed that they were ashamed and surrendering.”