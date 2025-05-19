Mehbooba Mufti Questions Hiring Of Ex-Servicemen Amid Rising Unemployment In Jammu Kashmir.

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has urged the government to reconsider the hiring of 4000 ex-servicemen for guarding government infrastructure in the aftermath of armed conflict between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mehbooba said that she has written to the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, to reconsider his government’s decision to employ 4,000 ex-servicemen to guard key installations.

“While I hold the utmost respect and gratitude for our ex-servicemen, we mustn’t & cannot overlook the mounting crisis of unemployment afflicting youth in J&K, whose numbers have now crossed into lakhs. This soaring unemployment is not just an economic issue but a social emergency,” she wrote on X.

Citing the unemployment among the educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir and the few job opportunities, the Peoples Democratic Party chief said that amidst utter despondency, many youngsters are falling into the grip of drug addiction, and tragically, some are even driven to suicide. “We must come to their rescue by being more mindful of their future,” she added.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir government approved the proposal of the Sainik Board to deploy ex-servicemen to safeguard vital infrastructure across the Union Territory.

Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based defence spokesperson, has said the deployment of 4000 ex-servicemen, among whom 435 possess licensed personal weapons, will significantly enhance the capacity to respond effectively to localised security situations.

“These ESMs will be employed for the protection of critical infrastructure in all 20 districts of J&K, including power stations, bridges, government installations, and other vulnerable points,” Bartwal added.

According to the Defence PRO, the J&K Sainik Welfare Board of Jammu & Kashmir had moved a proposal for mobilising Ex-Servicemen (ESM) in a bid to “strengthen community-based security and harness the capabilities of former military personnel”.

The Defence PRO said that uniforms and basic equipment will be provided through the Sainik Welfare Board with administrative support from district authorities. He said training and orientation programmes are being planned to ensure standardised conduct and efficiency.