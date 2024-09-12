ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Hopes Freedom For J&K Prisoners, Hails Engineer Rashid's Release

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday termed the release of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid from Tihar Jail a “good step”.

Speaking to the media after an election meeting here, Mufti said that she hopes other prisoners who belong to Jammu and Kashmir and are lodged in different jails of the country will also be released soon like AIP leader.

She said that the past performance by her party was a challenge but added that people were aware of PDP's contribution to their welfare.

“We established hospitals, roads, medical colleges, opened the doors of employment, abolished the POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act), freed people from the persecution of the Ikhwan and Task Force,” she said.