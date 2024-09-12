ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Hopes Freedom For J&K Prisoners, Hails Engineer Rashid's Release

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti expressed happiness over the release of AIP Engineer Rashid on bail. She also hoped that other prisoners would be released like him. She also appealed to people to give his party a chance to work for them like they did in the past. PDP chief also recalled the contribution of his party during its tenure. ETV Bharat's Mir Ishfaq reports.

Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti (ETV Bharat)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday termed the release of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid from Tihar Jail a “good step”.

Speaking to the media after an election meeting here, Mufti said that she hopes other prisoners who belong to Jammu and Kashmir and are lodged in different jails of the country will also be released soon like AIP leader.

She said that the past performance by her party was a challenge but added that people were aware of PDP's contribution to their welfare.

“We established hospitals, roads, medical colleges, opened the doors of employment, abolished the POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act), freed people from the persecution of the Ikhwan and Task Force,” she said.

“Therefore, the people of Jammu and Kashmir understand very well that if anyone can express their sentiments in a better way, it is only the PDP,” she claimed.

The PDP President said her party was fighting to raise the voices of people who are suffering tremendously. She said people have to cast their votes to protect their land, jobs, and electricity and for the bright future of youngsters.

The PDP’s focus is more on implementing its agenda and less on government formation, and they hope that the people of J&K will give them a chance to serve them, she added.

