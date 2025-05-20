Mehbooba Mufti Joins Rahul Gandhi To Question EAM Jaishankar In 'Tip-off To Pakistan' Row

Srinagar: Joining Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the warning given by External Affairs minister to Pakistan before the armed operation would have alerted terrorists to escape before the strike.

“I do not know what the Government of India achieved from the war as those militants or terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack are still at large. Our External Affairs Minister said that he warned Pakistan before launching the attack that might have also alerted terrorists and given them time to flee from their camps,” Mehbooba said while addressing reporters in Srinagar.

The Leader of Opposition and his other party leaders questioned the EAM over the purported statement. Rahul Gandhi's attack on EAM Jaishankar created a major uproar between the opposition and the government of India.

“Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI (Government of India) did it. “Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result,” Gandhi wrote on X, while sharing a video statement of the EAM. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected Gandhi's remarks and called it an utter misrepresentation of facts.

Mehbooba said that war “is a solution to nothing” and the Government of India must take a leaf from Vajpayee's doctrine (former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee) and “start political intervention”.

The PDP president, who visited the shelling hit districts of Poonch and Kupwara on Line of Control, the armed conflict had devoured lives of civilians and damaged homes of the people living along the LoC.

The former CM demanded that the people hit by the recent shelling should be declared “war impacted zones” so that the people are rehabilitated. “Each family must be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for construction of their houses, slain civilians be declared as martyrs and a job be given to the family members of the victims, shopkeepers must be supported, bunkers must be constructed,” she said.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 in which 26 tourists including a local were shot dead, India and Pakistan locked into a four-day armed conflict after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack.