Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Government of India of 'Harassing' Kashmir Separatists' Families

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has leveled allegations against the government, claiming it was resorting to tactics reminiscent of militants to coerce relatives of separatists into disassociating themselves from the cause.

The accusation follows public notices by Ruwa Shah and Sama Shabir, kins of two separatist leaders, rejecting the separatist ideology and pledging allegiance to the Indian State.

Reflecting on the tumultuous 1990s, when militants compelled pro-India activists and leaders, mainly from the National Conference, to distance themselves from India and swear allegiance to “azaadi”, Mehbooba, in a post on X, stated, “Kashmir witnessed a time when gun-toting militants threatened and forced political workers to disassociate themselves from the mainstream or face dire consequences.”

Expressing dismay at the government's alleged role, Mehbooba said, “Today that pattern is being repeated and what makes it even more disturbing is that the role is being played by the state itself. They are harassing families of separatists. Not even sparing their daughters to peddle propaganda by making them disown their families.”

Mehbooba further criticized the government's actions despite what she described as a “brutal crackdown and suppression”. She condemned the purported coercion of the two women, stating, “Shameless is an understatement for such cowardly actions,” and suggested that they were acting under pressure from the State.

The government has remained silent on both the public notices and Mufti's allegations.

Sama Shabir is the daughter of jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah, currently incarcerated in Tihar jail. Ruwa Shah is granddaughter of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani. Both Ruwa and Sama, in their public notices, asserted their loyalty to India, disavowed affiliation with any anti-India organization, and pledged allegiance to the Indian Constitution.