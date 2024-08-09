ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Demands Resumption Of LoC Trade Suspended By BJP Govt

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (L) along with party leader Khurshid Alam during a presser in Srinagar on Friday Aug 9, 2024 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday urged the BJP-led government to resume the cross LoC trade and stop raiding the traders who were associated with this barter business.

The LoC trade which was started between India and Pakistan through Uri-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalkote in 2005 as a confidence building measure between India and Pakistan by the then NDA government.

However the trade was closed after the BJP came into power in 2014 and the ties between India and Pakistan turned completely hostile after the Pulwama suicide attacks.

Hundreds of traders in Jammu and Kashmir were affiliated with the trade on LoC and now their business is shut after the trade was closed.

"Closing of LoC trade has put hundreds of traders associated with it into difficulty and left them jobless. It was the only good positive thing that the struggle of people of Jammu and Kashmir had yielded," Mehbooba told reporters in a press conference in Srinagar.