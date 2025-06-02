Mehbooba Mufti Demands Land To Bring Kashmiri Pandits Home

Srinagar: On the eve of the Kheer Bhawani Mela of Kashmiri Pandits, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, pitched for land allotment and political representation of the displaced community.

In this regard, Mehbooba also met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today in Raj Bhavan – her first visit to Sinha, against whom the former CM has been quite outspoken and has been attacking all his policies. The meeting assumed significance as hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits are arriving in Kashmir from Jammu and other states to observe the annual religious festival at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tumula, Ganderbal district.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president said she handed a letter to the LG that outlines a roadmap for the return of the Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) who migrated in the 90s after the outbreak of militancy. She said her proposal emphasises an all-stakeholders approach, ensuring that any policy or plan pitched is rooted in empathy, mutual trust and, most importantly, the on-ground realities.

Mehbooba said that the return of Kashmiri Pandits is not merely a demographic or administrative concern but stands as a matter of historical justice, reconciliation and the restoration of Kashmir's pluralistic ethos.

“Reintegration must be both materially grounded and socially sustainable, requiring a multi-tiered and inclusive approach,” she said in her letter addressed to LG, and a copy of which has been sent to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mehbooba said the housing of KPs must be viewed as more than a shelter and must symbolise belonging, identity, and permanence. She suggested that every displaced Kashmiri Pandit family should be allotted half a kanal (10 marlas) of state land in their district of origin, contingent upon their willingness to return. “The land must be legally recognised with proper titles and records and prioritised in areas with existing infrastructure or those identified for planned development. Supported by basic civic amenities such as roads, electricity, sanitation and schools,” she said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, under the PM package, has employed around 6,000 KPs in different government departments under a separate recruitment for them. To rehabilitate these employees and their families, the government has constructed housing colonies for them in all ten districts of the Valley, which are manned by security forces for their safety.

The BJP-led government also has reserved four seats under the nomination quota in the delimitation of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly continues after the J & K Reorganisation Act 2019 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories. Of these four seats, two are exclusively reserved for KPs. And all these seats will be filled by the LG.

Mehbooba said that instead of the current nomination-based system, the KPS must be directed by electoral representation so that “they must have a formal role in shaping the region's democratic future”.

The PDP leader also pitched for institutionalising dialogue between returnee communities and local populations, promoting mutual respect and democratic inclusion. “Rehabilitation must go beyond physical return but must actively rebuild the human and emotional bridges disrupted by decades of separation and mistrust,” she said.