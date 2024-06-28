Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes DGP Swain Over Decision To Invoke Maharaja-Era Ordinance In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed deep concern over the J&K police's recent decision to invoke the stringent Enemy Agents Ordinance from the Maharaja's era against citizens suspected of aiding militants.

In a post on X, Mehbooba wrote, "Jammu Kashmir police's recent decision of invoking the draconian Enemy Ordinance Act from the Maharaja's era against its own citizens on mere suspicion of abetting and aiding militants isn't only deeply concerning but a major breach of justice. These archaic laws violate human rights and the punishments accompanying it are grossly incompatible with principles and values of justice enshrined in the Constitution."

Mehbooba emphasized that the Central government's efforts to address security concerns should not come at the expense of constitutional rights and the rule of law.

This statement follows remarks by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain on June 23. Swain, speaking at an event in Jammu, declared that locals found supporting foreign militants would be prosecuted under the Enemy Agents Ordinance, a law much harsher than the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Swain asserted that the Jammu region would be cleared of all foreign militants within the next few months. “Locals found supporting foreign militants will be dealt with by the Enemy Agents Ordinance, which carries a minimum sentence of life imprisonment or death. This act, introduced to counter Pakistani raiders or invaders in 1948, is much harsher than UAPA," Swain said.

The DGP also noted that foreign mercenaries, who come to kill civilians, incite civil unrest, destabilize the government, and impose their ideology, do not warrant investigation but only decisive action. "We will win this fight with the help of the people, with village defense guards, special police officers, and the support of central armed forces," he had said.

In response to Mehbooba's criticisms, the J&K Counter Disinformation Centre (JKCDC) labeled her remarks as "misleading."

In a series of tweets, the JKCDC stated, "Fake news is being circulated by Pakistan-based propaganda accounts with the misleading claim that 'India plans to invoke Enemies Agent Act in J&K to arrest and prosecute Kashmiris on concocted charges.'"

JKCDC further said, "However, the fact is, in a decisive move to intensify the crackdown on terrorism, J&K DGP RR Swain announced that the J&K Police will invoke the stringent Enemy Agents Ordinance Act against individuals aiding Pakistani militants/foreign militants."