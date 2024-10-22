ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Social Media Claims of Non-Locals Forced to Leave J&K

Mufti raised concerns over alleged pressure on non-local workers to leave J&K after Ganderbal attack, while police dismiss the social media claims as false.

PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has denied the social media claims
PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has denied the social media claims (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Srinagar: Following the recent militant attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a doctor, former CM and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday criticized reports suggesting that the local administration was pressuring non-local workers to leave Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, Mufti acknowledged the fear among non-locals but emphasized that such measures were not a viable solution.

"After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg, there are reports that the local administration is pressuring non-local labourers to leave the valley immediately," Mufti wrote. "While I understand their obvious sense of panic, asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution. It will only create more difficulties and sends a very bad message to the country."

She further noted that Jammu and Kashmir had recently witnessed peaceful, terror-free elections, and such a "knee-jerk reaction" could jeopardise the progress made.

Mufti also expressed concern about potential backlash against Kashmiris living and studying in other states, urging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure non-local workers were given adequate time to secure their safety.

The attack, which targeted workers involved in the Z-Morh Tunnel project, took place just four days after the region transitioned from President's Rule to an elected government.

In response to the growing outcry, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement refuting claims that local authorities had instructed non-local workers to leave the valley.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, reassured the public of the police's commitment to maintaining safety in the region.

"Social media reports claiming that the local administration has asked non-local workers to leave the valley are false," the police stated.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is dedicated to fostering a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation. The general public is advised not to pay heed to such false information on social media platforms."

Earlier, the Ganderbal police also responded to Mehbooba's concerns, stating: "The recent post on social media about non-local labourers being asked to leave is completely baseless. The J&K Police is committed to maintaining security and ensuring a sense of safety for all those intending to earn their livelihood."

The police's statements aim to reassure both locals and non-locals that efforts are in place to ensure their protection and prevent any escalation of tension following the attack.

