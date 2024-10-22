ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Social Media Claims of Non-Locals Forced to Leave J&K

Srinagar: Following the recent militant attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a doctor, former CM and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday criticized reports suggesting that the local administration was pressuring non-local workers to leave Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, Mufti acknowledged the fear among non-locals but emphasized that such measures were not a viable solution.

"After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg, there are reports that the local administration is pressuring non-local labourers to leave the valley immediately," Mufti wrote. "While I understand their obvious sense of panic, asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution. It will only create more difficulties and sends a very bad message to the country."

She further noted that Jammu and Kashmir had recently witnessed peaceful, terror-free elections, and such a "knee-jerk reaction" could jeopardise the progress made.

Mufti also expressed concern about potential backlash against Kashmiris living and studying in other states, urging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure non-local workers were given adequate time to secure their safety.