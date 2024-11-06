'A Good Start, But Not Enough': Mehbooba Mufti Calls Out Omar Abdullah Govt’s Resolution On Special Status

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti termed the National Conference-led government’s resolution on Article 370 passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as “half-hearted.” She revealed that her party might bring some amendments to the resolution adding that “its language could have been better.”

“The National Conference government has taken the first step, and we welcome it,” Mufti said in a hurriedly called press conference at the party headquarters after the resolution was passed in the assembly. “PDP can take a second step and fill the lacunae and bring amendments. It (the resolution) is a half-hearted move. It does not reflect the language of the brute majority but shows helplessness and powerlessness.”

On the third day of the session, the Omar Abdullah government tabled the resolution seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was tactically introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who hails from the Jammu region where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 29 seats.

Mufti said the amendments would reflect the aspirations and emotions of the people. “We will discuss it, and maybe we will bring some amendments,” she added.

JK PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Addressing Press Conference In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The government resolution was supported by the PDP MLAs and, Peoples Conference Chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone. Independent MLA and Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed also supported the resolution but expressed concern saying the resolution falls short by omitting explicit mention of Article 370, which was revoked in 2019.

“The resolution does not include Article 35A or address the J&K Reorganization Act of 2019,” he said in a statement. “We have supported and voted for this resolution, though with reservations,” he said.

Taking credit for forcing the government to table the resolution in the assembly, the former CM Mufti said that PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra forced the ruling NC to table it.

On the first day of the session on Monday, Parra moved a resolution on Article 370 against the listed business of the house, which drew opposition from the Treasury benches.

The National Conference had vowed to pass the resolution on Article 370 in the first session of the assembly, and it had readied two resolutions. Today's resolution was introduced by the government, while another draft was readied by the party reflecting the aspirations of the people.

But it has not been moved in the house and is likely to be tabled in the next two days in the 90-member house. Alongside alliance partners including Congress, NC has a majority in the House with 55 members, while the PDP has three members and the BJP 28 legislators.

According to Mufti, the resolution did not condemn or oppose the August 2019 decision, saying the language reflects powerlessness and helplessness.

“It did not seek restoration under Article 370 but sought dialogue. You want dialogue with representatives of the BJP and with those who opposed it today.

“The resolution of the PDP was better, and the language of the government resolution could have been better. They could have included that the 2019 decision could have been opposed and condemned. The House should have resolved that Article 370 and Article 35 A should be restored in their original form.”