Prayagraj's Mehak Jaiswal Overcomes Adversity To Top UP Class 12 Exam

Prayagraj: Displaying determination in the face of adversity, Mehak Jaiswal of Prayagraj, who is a daughter of a 'dhaba' (restaurant) owner, has aced the intermediate or Class 12 examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

The results for Class 10 and 12 were declared on Friday. Mehak secured 97.2 % marks. She is a student of Baccharam Yadav Inter College at Bhulai in Prayagraj. Her father Shivprasad Jaiswal runs a dhaba at Kokhraj with the help of her elder brother Apoorva Jaiswal, who is pursuing graduation. Her mother Kusum Jaiswal is a housewife and she has two sisters.

Mehak Jaiswal speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Mehak has obtained 486 marks out of total 500 marks. She achieved this feat without enrolling in any coaching institute and studying for seven to eight hours daily by herself. She secured 95 marks in Hindi as well as English, 99 marks in Physics and Biology alongside 98 marks in Chemistry.

Talking to ETV Bharat Mehak said that her dream is to become a doctor. "I was expecting more than 95% marks. I was confident that my name would be among the toppers but had not imagined that I would be at the first place," she said.

She related that since her house is under construction she did not have the privacy to study for her examination. “My neighbours and other residents of the village had opened their doors for me. I used to go to a neighbour’s house to study,” she said. It was her neighbours who informed her of the result bringing sweets with them. The villagers congratulated her for bringing laurels to the village.

On being asked about economic constraints faced by the family she said, “My family has been telling me to just concentrate on my studies and not worry about the finances. They say that they will arrange the money for my education. It is their support that encouraged me to achieve a good result.”

Mehak wants to do good for her family by making it big in life. The mantra of her success was to revise her subjects with concentration again and again. “I studied everything properly with special focus on what I found difficult to understand. The emphasis was on clearing all my doubts,” she said.

According to reports over 54 lakh students had appeared in the examination conducted this year for Class 10 and 12. While 25, 56,992 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams in the state, 25, 77,733 students had taken the Class 12 examination.

The pass percentage for Class 10 and 12 is 90.11% and 81.15% respectively. This year also the girl students have outshined the boys in both the exams. In Class 10 they have achieved a success rate of 93.87% while in Class 12 their result has been 86.37%. The success rate for boys in these classes has been 86.66% and 76.60% respectively. The exams were conducted between February 24 and March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state.