Meghalaya Student Forced To Do 400 Sit-Ups At NDA Dehradun For 'Talking' In Class, Hospitalised

Dehradun: A case of alleged student harassment has come to light at the National Defence Academy (NDA), where a student from Meghalaya was allegedly forced to perform 400 sit-ups as punishment, leading to his hospitalisation. The student, who earlier came from Shillong to prepare for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam, was left with swollen back and knee injuries after he was subject to the punishment.

Family members seek apology

On July 10, the parents of the student complained to the academy officials via email and demanded action against the accused teacher. The academy only wrote an apology and the matter was put in cold storage. Parents said that their son lives at a PG near the academy. The PG people took care of him and admitted him to the hospital.

Police registered a case against the accused teacher. Vasant Vihar police station in-charge Pradeep Rawat, giving details, said, "Based on the complaint given by the student's father, a case has been registered against the accused teacher. We are investigating the matter. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation."

According to him, the incident took place on July 4 at the academy near Ballupur Chowk. The student was allegedly punished for talking during class. The teacher allegedly scolded the student and his friend and asked him to do all 400 sit-ups. The other student, however, went unpunished.

The student was unable to walk due to severe pain and swelling in his knees and back. Despite his health condition, the student did not inform his family out of fear. This is not the first time that Dehradun, a city long known for its educational institutions, has seen a case of student harassment.

In June 2025, a boarding school in Patel Nagar was accused of sexually abusing two mentally challenged minors. In September 2024, a high-profile ragging and sexual harassment case involving the daughter of a retired Assam Police officer surfaced at a leading Dehradun school.

Repeated cases of student mistreatment in the city have come to light. The latest incident has once again evoked clamour for stricter oversight and accountability in private educational academies.

