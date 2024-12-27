ETV Bharat / state

Meghalaya Police Registers Case Against Man For Shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Church; CM Condemns

Shillong: Meghalaya Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people by trespassing inside a church and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' at its altar in East Khasi Hills district, an officer said on Friday.

The man had entered the Mawlynnong village Church on Thursday and shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and posted it on social media, the officer said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has condemned the act and said administrative legal procedures are on in the matter wherein an individual targeted to vitiate peaceful coexistence of the people.

"The action seems deliberate. We as a state government will leave no stone unturned to prevent anyone from creating social, religious, and communal disharmony. Legal action is on," the CM told PTI.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI, "We have registered a case at Pynursla police station against a person named Akash Sagar on Instagram after a complaint was lodged in this regard."