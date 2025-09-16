ETV Bharat / state

8 Meghalaya Ministers Resign Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

Shillong: Ahead of a reshuffle in the Meghalaya cabinet to be held later on Tuesday, eight ministers, including senior leaders AL Hek, Paul Lyngdoh and Ampareen Lyngdoh, have resigned from their posts, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who heads the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, met Governor C H Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan here and submitted the resignations of the ministers, they said. The new entrants in the cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm on Tuesday, one of the officials said.

"Eight ministers, who have resigned from their posts, are Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma and Abu Taher Mondal of the NPP, Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla of the UDP, Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP and AL Hek of the BJP," another official said.