8 Meghalaya Ministers Resign Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

The new entrants in the cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 16, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

Updated : September 16, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

Shillong: Ahead of a reshuffle in the Meghalaya cabinet to be held later on Tuesday, eight ministers, including senior leaders AL Hek, Paul Lyngdoh and Ampareen Lyngdoh, have resigned from their posts, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who heads the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, met Governor C H Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan here and submitted the resignations of the ministers, they said. The new entrants in the cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm on Tuesday, one of the officials said.

"Eight ministers, who have resigned from their posts, are Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma and Abu Taher Mondal of the NPP, Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla of the UDP, Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP and AL Hek of the BJP," another official said.

Their resignation paved the way for the induction of new ministers in the cabinet, he said. NPP legislators Wailadmiki Shylla, Sosthenes Sohtun, Brening A Sangma and Timothy D Shira are set to join the cabinet, party sources said. UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh and former minister Lahkmen Rymbui will likely be sworn in, they said.

HSPDP legislator Methodius Dkhar is set to replace Shakliar Warjri in the cabinet, while Sanbor Shullai of the BJP will replace AL Hek, the sources added.

Last Updated : September 16, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

TAGGED:

MEGHALAYA MINISTERS RESIGNMEGHALAYAMEGHALAYA CABINET RESHUFFLE

