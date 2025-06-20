Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Rerun: Aligarh Woman Held For Husband's Murder With Lover Help

Aligarh: In a rerun of the Shillong honeymoon murder case involving the killing of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, a married woman from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh turned out to be the alleged killer of her husband with the help of her lover. The police arrested the woman, who has been identified as Lalita, while her lover is absconding. In this case, the lover was none other than her husband's cousin.

According to Chharra Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh, it became clear from the technical evidence and statements that the murder of Rishi Kumar, (30), a resident of Nagla Himachal village in Aligarh, was the fallout of a love triangle.

Singh said the murder of executed under a well-thought-out plan by Lalita, who tried to project it as the outcome of a quarrel with a youth. "Rishi's murder occurred not due to a sudden quarrel, but it was the fallout of a conspiracy that was hatched by his wife, Lalita, and her lover," Singh said.

A well thought out plan

Rishi, a truck driver, was married to Lalita for the past two years. Lalita had an affair with Rishi's cousin even before her marriage. Even after her marriage to Rishi, she continued to meet her lover. Later, both of them planned to eliminate Rishi.

As per the same plan, Rishi was shot dead late on Tuesday night. After the crime, Lalita and her lover left the spot and went to their respective homes. On Wednesday morning, Rishi's body was found lying some distance away in the village. After the incident, his wife Lalita told the police that a youth from the village had quarrelled with Rishi, accusing him of mobile theft. According to her, Rishi was shot dead by her husband. Later, a police investigation revealed something different.