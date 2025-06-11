ETV Bharat / state

Honeymoon Horror: 'Prime Accused Sonam Came To Indore After Husband's Murder And Stayed In Flat'

Indore: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case who was initially reported missing in Meghalaya, apparently visited Indore after her husband was murdered and stayed in a rented flat for three days, a police official said on Tuesday.

"We have received the information that Sonam came to Indore and stayed in a rented flat in Dewas Naka area between May 25 and 27," the official said, adding that Meghalaya Police will be able to give detailed information. A Meghalaya Police team, meanwhile, visited one of the accused Vishal Chauhan's house in Indore.

Indore's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonamchandra Yadav said based on information given by Chauhan, the pants and shirts he was wearing at the time of Raghuvanshi's murder were seized from his house. "Meghalaya Police will send these clothes to the forensic science laboratory to find out whether there are blood stains on them," he said.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said a 12-member team of Meghalaya Police left for Shillong with the four accused -- Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi -- after obtaining their transit custody from a court here.

A passenger slapped an accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here on Tuesday night, eyewitnesses said. The incident took place when a Meghalaya Police team was entering the airport with four accused.

When a passenger waiting with his luggage saw them walking by, he suddenly slapped one of the accused, apparently expressing his anger over the murder that has grabbed national headlines. As the accused were wearing masks, it could not be immediately known who among them was slapped. A video of the incident went viral.

According to police officials, Raj Kushwaha, who allegedly plotted the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi with Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and three other men hired to execute the crime have known each other since the past. Indore Police also claimed Kushwaha, the suspected boyfriend of Sonam, didn't travel to the northeastern state to avoid suspicion and went about his daily routine.

Despite being a class 12 pass-out, Kushwaha worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by the family of Sonam, a resident of the Govind Nagar Kharcha area in Indore. She used to look after the family business.

After their wedding on May 11 in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to the northeastern state for honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

Raja was killed by three men allegedly hired by Sonam, who went 'missing'.