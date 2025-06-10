'Hang Her If She's Found Guilty': Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother On Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror

Ghazipur/Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been handed over to Shillong Police on a 72-hour transit remand after she surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, earlier on Monday.
Meanwhile, Sonam's brother Govind, who reached Ghazipur's One Stop Center to meet his sister, said whoever is guilty should face the harshest punishment. As mediapersons gheraoed him with a barrage of questions, Govind said, "I just came here from a long journey. I am unaware of the case details. Please allow me to meet my sister (Sonam) first."
He, however, didn't mince his words when asked about allegations of involvement of Sonam in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. "Whoever is guilty should be punished. If she (Sonam) is proven guilty, she should be given death penalty and hanged," he said.
Govind also accused the media of drawing conclusions without any evidence. "Media is making all sorts of allegations without any proof. Let me meet Sonam first and find out the truth," he added.
Monday night, Shillong Police received permission Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Ghazipur to take Sonam on a 72-hour transit remand. The order was passed by the court late at night after Sonam was produced before the magistrate to carry out further investigation. Moreover, three other accused arrested in the murder case have also been sent to the transit custody of the Meghalaya police for seven days, a police official said.
As per reports, just days after their marriage, Sonam and her Indore-based businessman-husband Raja went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 21. There, the newly-weds went missing on May 23 while Raja's body was found on June 2. Sonam, on the other hand, disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
According to Meghalaya police, Sonam surrendered before Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, and she was subsequently placed under arrest. Sonam had allegedly hired supari killers to get rid of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Days later, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district.
Following sustained investigative efforts and multi-state coordination, two persons were apprehended from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) while another was held from Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), and subsequently Sonam surrendered before Nandganj police in Ghazipur.
After approval regarding transit remand, Shillong Police will now escort Sonam to Meghalaya for further interrogation, as mystery still shrouds the alleged murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi.
