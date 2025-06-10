ETV Bharat / state

'Hang Her If She's Found Guilty': Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother On Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror

Ghazipur/Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been handed over to Shillong Police on a 72-hour transit remand after she surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sonam's brother Govind, who reached Ghazipur's One Stop Center to meet his sister, said whoever is guilty should face the harshest punishment. As mediapersons gheraoed him with a barrage of questions, Govind said, "I just came here from a long journey. I am unaware of the case details. Please allow me to meet my sister (Sonam) first."

He, however, didn't mince his words when asked about allegations of involvement of Sonam in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. "Whoever is guilty should be punished. If she (Sonam) is proven guilty, she should be given death penalty and hanged," he said.

Govind also accused the media of drawing conclusions without any evidence. "Media is making all sorts of allegations without any proof. Let me meet Sonam first and find out the truth," he added.

Monday night, Shillong Police received permission Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Ghazipur to take Sonam on a 72-hour transit remand. The order was passed by the court late at night after Sonam was produced before the magistrate to carry out further investigation. Moreover, three other accused arrested in the murder case have also been sent to the transit custody of the Meghalaya police for seven days, a police official said.