Meghalaya LS First Phase: CM Conrad Sanga, His Sister Agatha Sangma Cast Their Vote in Tura

Boko : The first phase of polling has begun in the country. Voting in both the Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state of Meghalaya began early in the morning. The voting process is going on peacefully in both the Lok Sabha constituencies of Shillong and Tura respectively. Voters queued up at polling booths right from 7 am.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrived in his own car to the polling booth in Tura constituency in the morning to cast his vote. Similarly, NPP candidate from Tura Lok Sabha constituency Agatha Sangma also cast her vote in the morning. She is the sitting Tura MP and sister of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Both are the children of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purna A Sangma.

CM Conrad Sangma took part in the mega festival of democracy driving his own vehicle to the poll booth to cast his vote, thereby setting an example to encourage drivers, workers, associates and a section of security personnel to take time off to cast their votes. The chief minister himself drove and reached the polling booth.

He even gave a break to his drivers, workers, associates and a section of security personnel and encouraged them to cast their votes. So the chief minister himself drove and reached the polling booth. Conrad queued up like an ordinary voter at a polling booth at Warbagre Primary School in Meghalaya's No. 2 Tura Lok Sabha constituency and waited to cast his vote. Sangma also said that all the process took a time to cast his vote but it is a very good sign that people have come in good numbers to exercise their democratic right.

Similarly sitting MP and NPP candidate Agatha Sangma was also seen queuing up with ordinary voters. Other family members of the two leaders also exercised their franchise. Agatha thanked the people of her state for coming out in large numbers to cast their votes.