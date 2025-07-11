ETV Bharat / state

Mega PTM Aims for Guinness World Record: 2.28 Crore Participants Across Andhra Pradesh; 'Green Passport' Initiative Draws Praise

Amaravati: On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a Mega Parents and Teachers Meeting (PTM), across government, private, and aided schools and junior colleges across the state. After an unprecedented 2.28 crore people took part in this event aimed at strengthening parent-teacher engagement, it is being documented for submission to the Guinness World Records, according to officials.

To validate the record attempt, witnesses were appointed at schools and colleges across the state to record participation and event proceedings for submission to Guinness officials.

As part of the program, games and interactive sessions were held for parents, and holistic progress cards detailing students’ academic and personal development were distributed. In a special initiative, ‘Green Passports’ were issued to students who had planted saplings in their mother’s name.

Massive Plantation Drive and Green Passport Initiative

An impressive 38 lakh students participated in the statewide plantation drive on Thursday. Of them, 25 lakh students were issued Green Passports, an innovative booklet designed to track and encourage sustained plant care among students.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh participated in the PTM held at Kothacheruvu ZP High School in Sri Sathya Sai District. Several other ministers, MLAs, and public representatives across the state also took part in the event.