'Delhi Will Be Clean In 20 Days, There Will Be No Waterlogging': Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

New Delhi: A mega cleanliness drive kicked off in Delhi on Monday with the Delhi Municipal Corporation initiating measures to not only clean but also de-silt drains and sewers.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that both the Delhi government and the city Municipal Corporation are engaged in this mega drive, and that both institutions are with the Bharatiya Janata Party in this effort. The cleaning work is taken up at various places in Delhi. Along with this, drains and sewers will also be cleaned so that there is no problem of water logging in the city.

The Mayor said that the Central Government, Delhi Government and Delhi Municipal Corporation are all with the Bharatiya Janata Party, so now there is no lack of coordination, and all the officers are working.

Inspections: The responsibility of the officers regarding the water logging problems has also been fixed. The Mayor said that all the councillors have been instructed to run a cleanliness drive for 2 hours every day in their wards.

Also, the Mayor along with the Deputy Mayor, Commissioner, Zone President, Commissioner DC and senior officers will participate in this cleanliness drive and inspect it. Apart from this, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party will also take part in this campaign. The Mayor said that the BJP has come to power in the Delhi Municipal Corporation to make the city clean and tidy. Under this campaign, Delhi will be made clean and tidy in 20 days.

Mega Swachhta Abhiyan: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice President Kuljit Singh Chahal led the "Mega Swachhta Abhiyan Shramdaan" at Hanuman Mandir Complex in Connaught Place.

Kuljit Chahal said that this initiative is a part of the "One hour of Shramdaan every day" campaign, in which today along with me, employees and officers of NDMC's Education, Architect, Civil, Health and Fire departments participated enthusiastically. Apart from this, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra led the cleanliness drive at Safdar Hashmi Marg, Council Member D.P. Singh at Lodhi Colony and Council Member Sarita Tomar at Moti Bagh area.