Meeting Of SPSC Chairpersons Gets Underway In Chennai

On the first day of the two-day meeting, important aspects such as ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection process of government employeeswere discussed.

Standing Committee Meeting of State Public Service Commission's Chairpersons
UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar (Middle) at the Standing Committee Meeting of State Public Service Commission's Chairpersons in Chennai (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

Chennai: The Standing Committee Meeting of State Public Service Commission's Chairpersons began at the Government New Guest House here on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar. On the first day of the two-day meeting, important aspects such as ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection process of government employees, sharing best practices among themselves, use of modern technologies in selection processes, and management of selection-related cases were discussed.

Earlier, addressing the media, Kumar said, “UPSC plays a very important role in conducting examinations across the country. State examinations are also considered important. We have been continuously advising that such examinations be transparent". He said UPSC will soon imake Aadhaar mandatory for applying online for UPSC examinations.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Chairman SK Prabhakar said, “We will discuss various issues including the methods of conducting examinations, the difficulties in it, the improvement method, and the method of conducting examinations with transparency. Furthermore, we have made various plans to improve the OMR sheet in examinations, remove the difficulties in the OMR sheet, add security features, and correct the answer sheets. We will also discuss the difficulties faced by Tamil Nadu students while writing examinations in other states.”

The meeting was attended by the chairpersons of 12 State Public Service Commissions - Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Various discussions will be held on the important aspects of government service examinations in this two-day standing committee meeting.

