Meet the Ram Bhakt Cycling 3,500 km Along The Ram Van Gaman Path

Manendragarh, Chirmiri, Bharatpur: Aditya Sharma, a devoted follower of Lord Ram from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has embarked on a remarkable journey that blends devotion, endurance, and a touch of adventure. Cycling over 3,500 kilometers, Aditya is retracing the ancient path known as the Ram Van Gaman Path, following in the footsteps of Lord Ram's exile journey as described in the Ramayana.

This incredible feat began on September 29, and today, Aditya finds himself in Manendragarh, Chhattisgarh, having covered a significant portion of his route from Bareilly to Dhanushkodi, with only his faith and his bicycle as companions.

Cyclist Aditya Sharma is a devoted follower of Lord Ram (ETV Bharat)

The Path of Ram and the Power of Devotion

Aditya’s journey is far from an ordinary bike ride. The Ram Van Gaman Path he follows is the sacred route believed to have been taken by Lord Ram during his exile. Aditya began his expedition in Ayodhya and has already cycled through Chitrakoot and reached the heart of Chhattisgarh.

His next stop after a brief rest in Manendragarh will be Sitamadhi Harchauka, a place revered as Lord Ram’s first point of entry into Chhattisgarh. This route has recently been preserved and marked by the Chhattisgarh government to honour the ancient journey.

A Journey of Faith and Endurance

What makes Aditya’s pilgrimage particularly remarkable is his mode of travel: a bicycle. This allows him to experience the landscapes like the ancient travellers would have, albeit with the modern challenge of navigating long distances on rough roads. His aim is to continue cycling through Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and finally reach Rameshwaram.

It took two months of careful planning and preparation, both mentally and physically, to get ready for this arduous ride. Said Aditya, “This journey is about more than physical endurance. It’s about strengthening my devotion and reminding myself and others that with faith and determination, we can overcome any obstacles.”