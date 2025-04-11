Meet The Mechanics Who Keep Gaya's Powerloom Sector Running

Gaya: Just a class 4 pass-out but Karu Lal from Bihar's Gaya district is doing wonders by his assembling skills. He repairs old powerlooms and makes them operational along with developing new ones from scraps. He has a group of 50 people, whom he has trained for this task.

So far, Karu has repaired and made 600 powerlooms operational while around 200 powerlooms were made from junk. It is due to Karu and his team that the powerloom sector of Patwa Toli is functioning unhindered.

Duleshwar, a weaver said when he started operating a powerloom, he did not have money to buy a new machine so he bought an old machine and installed it after repairing it with Karu's help. "When the machine is functioning so well what is the need to spend so much money on a new one?" he asked.

Machine parts being repaired by a mechanic (ETV Bharat)

Dharm Prakash, a mechanic living in Pabdiya Ghat Gali said there are more than 50 mechanics here who have been trained by Karu. "Karu is the head mechanic and is called Patwa Toli's engineer," Dharm said.

Scrap from many states including West Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and Chinese junk are bought by Kau and the others. Then with their hard work, they assembly those into powerlooms and sell it to the weavers. The small weavers, who can't afford to buy expensive new powerlooms, are benefitted the most.

Scraps are bought from other states (ETV Bharat)

''Machine parts are bought as junk. After processing, the parts are repaired and assembled into a new powerloom. After this, the powerlooms are handed over to the weavers. The cost of a new machine is very high so people prefer installing old ones and what's interesting is that the assembled machines work just like new. The quality of the cloths woven in these powerlooms is also good,'' Karu said.

Around 12,000 registered powerlooms are operational in Manpur Patwa Toli of Gaya and 40,000 people are employed here. Among this, there are 200 powerlooms that are made from Chinese junk using indigenous assembling techniques of Karu Lal.

Mechanic repairing old powerloom (ETV Bharat)

According to Karu, his two sons are working in the customs department. They did not want to become engineers but wanted to join administrative services, he said.

Karu said powerlooms made from junk are operational for 10 to 12 years. He said that the spare parts and junk are bought at Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. He designs the powerlooms as well as its functioning technique.

Karu Lal overseeing assembling work (ETV Bharat)

Manpur is known for the number of IITians that are churned out and the quality of textiles woven from the powerlooms here. According to Nagendra Prasad of Patwa Samaj the overall economic condition of this place has improved due to the powerlooms. It is because of the powerlooms that weavers have managed to educate their children and make them engineers, he said adding, "It would be appropriate to say that these uneducated engineers have made a big contribution in making educated engineers".

Helping the weavers are mechanics of Patwa Toli like Karu Lal, Dharm Prakash, Pramod Kumar, Raju Vishwakarma and Kishori, who create powerlooms from junk, saving them from spending more money.