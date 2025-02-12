Meet Tea Tribe Artist Kalpana Kurmi, Selected Among 8,000 Participants For Assam's Largest Jhumur Ensemble

Nagaon: She has been very busy for the past few days preparing for the moment she will cherish the rest of her life. She wakes up early in the morning and helps her mother settle the daily household before heading for college. Upon returning home, she goes to the nearby club in the tea garden to attend the practice sessions for finetuning her dance steps.

Meet Kalpana Kurmi, a resident of Matia Pahar tea estate, located about 30 kilometres from central Assam's Nagaon township, who will be participating in the Jhumur ensemble. Assam will be making an attempt to enter Guinness Book of World Records as the largest Jhumur dance ensemble in the world.

Twenty two-year old Kalpana will join around 8,000 boys and girls from different parts of the state to create a moment that she can cherish the rest of her life.

The BJP-led government in Assam had taken up adequate steps to record the moment in presence of the authorities of the Guinness book of World Records, which will also be participated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati.

"It feels great to have been selected as one among the 8000 participants to perform for the world record ensemble. Hailing from the tea tribe community, Jhumur dance is our culture. We dance Jhumur to celebrate different festivals. Karam Puja is one such occasion where we dance Jhumur in our tea garden. However, this is different as I shall be performing in front of a huge audience and to make a world record," said Kalpana while talking to this correspondent at her residence in Matia Pahar tea estate.

It may be mentioned here that Assam government is aimed at promoting the state's culture and taking the rich culture to the global stage. This means much more for participants like Kalpana.

There are not many who got this opportunity to create a moment for their life. It is only Kalpana and her friend Jina Bawri, who could make it to the coveted list from Matia Pahar tea estate. Born to Harilal Kurmi and Sushila Kurmi, both workers of the Matia Pahar tea estate, the tea garden has been the whole world for Kalpana so far.

For Kalpana and most of the participants like her, it's their chance to create a moment for them which they can cherish their whole life. Many like Kalpana, who live in the tea gardens of Assam, it is their opportunity to shine brighter than the lush green tea leaves known worldwide for its strong aroma and colour.

Kalpana and the other participants were selected through a rigorous process from different tea gardens in Assam, a herculean task considering that Assam has over 800 small and large tea gardens. The selection process started long back and upon their selection they were given training on dance steps by master trainers for one month.

After the initial round of training, they performed in groups at district levels to get through the final selection. The participants will start arriving at Guwahati from February 20 and further practice will be held for three days at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati. On February 23, all the participants will take part in a full dress rehearsal before the final performance on February 24.

"I am currently studying in BA fourth semester at the BKB College in Nagaon. Jhumur is our culture, I never took any training for Jhumur. We dance in groups in the garden. So when we came to know that there would be a Jhumur ensemble for a world record, many like me had applied from most of the tea garden areas. I am lucky to have been selected. I am trying very hard to ensure that there is no mistake and that I can dance to the tune," said an excited Kalpana.

"It is a matter of immense pride for us that our daughter will be part of a world record attempt. I am just a tea garden worker and I am not financially sound enough to fulfill the requirements of my children. Despite this, Kalpana has made all of us proud. I also thank the government of Assam and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for whose help it became possible for Kalpana to be part of a world record event," said Kalpana's father Harilal Kurmi.

It may be mentioned here that Jhumur is a lifeline of the tea garden communities in Assam. A form of folk dance originated from the tea tribe communities of Assam, Jhumur is a vibrant and energetic dance form deeply woven into the cultural fabric of these communities. It is often performed during harvest festivals, religious rituals, celebrations, and other important occasions. Young girls and women dance, holding each other's waists, moving in a rhythmic pattern, swaying and twirling to musical beats. The steps involve forward and backward movements, creating a visually harmonious and cohesive performance.

Women typically wear red and white 'mekhela chadors' or sarees while the men clad in 'dhoti and gamocha' accompany them playing the music and singing. The dance is tuned to the beats of Madal, Dhol, Flute, and Taal. The performance of the Jhumur often depicts themes related to daily life, love, nature, and celebrations.

"It is an achievement for the Matia Pahar tea estate that two of our girls will be participating in the world record event on February 24 this year. We have been training them for more than the last one months. There were several applicants, we had to choose the best from them. Although most of them know how to perform Jhumur dance, they were not aware about the technicalities of the dance. So during our training we have tried to finetune the steps. There will be a gathering of 8000 participants at Sarusajai stadium and it is not easy to manage such a huge dance group. Everyone has to dance in tune and beat in complete synergy. We are trying our best," said Mangal Nayak, a resident of Matia Pahar tea estate and a Master Trainer for the Jhumur ensemble.

The Assam government has also coincided the Jhumur dance performance with the proposed mega investment summit in Assam, Advantage Assam 2.0, which is scheduled on February 25 and 26.

"The world's largest Jhumur performance is all set to showcase on 24th February, in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," the Assam CM recently posted on his X handle.

"The two-day investment summit—Advantage Assam will take place on February 25 and 26. One day prior to the event, Assam government eyes a Guinness World Record by holding the world’s largest ever Jhumur dance in the presence of PM Modi," CM added.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated that this summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors. The spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artistes will be an extraordinary show.