Meet Kerala's Sharath Nair Who Won Rs 25 Crore In 2025 Onam Bumper Lottery
Sharath S Nair, a native of Thuravoor in Alappuzha district, has emerged luckiest of all to claim the bumper prize of Rs 25 crore.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Alappuzha: After almost 40 hours of suspense that kept Keralites on tenterhooks, the identity of winner of 2025 Onam Bumper lottery has finally been revealed. Sharath S Nair, a native of Thuravoor in Alappuzha district, has emerged luckiest of all to claim the top prize of Rs 25 crore.
Happiness knew no bounds for Sharath, who works at Nippon Paints in Nettoor, when he realised he had won the first prize in his first ever bumper lottery ticket purchase.
Recollecting the moment, he said, "I had purchased the lucky ticket bearing the number TH 577825 from Nettoor, while returning home from work. I was with my colleagues when I bought the ticket. Initially I couldn't believe it when I checked the ticket."
Once he was confirmed, he submitted the winning ticket at the SBI branch in Thaickattussery, Thuravoor, to initiate the official procedures with the lottery department. Sharath expressed, "This was the first time that I bought a bumper lottery ticket, even though I used to regularly purchase other lotteries." He has been working at the same paint shop in Nettoor for the last 12 years.
This year's Onam Bumper boasts one of the largest prize amounts in the history of the state lottery department.
MT Latheesh, the lottery agent from Nettoor who sold the winning ticket, also saw good fortune coming his way. Latheesh had sold nine other tickets from series containing the first prize number, each of which will receive a consolation prize of Rs five lakh. Latheesh said he had purchased these tickets from Bhagavati Agency's Vyttila branch in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. "When I learned that the ticket I sold had won the first prize, I was shocked. Out of lakhs of tickets, being able to sell the winning one is pure luck. I thank God for this blessing," Latheesh said to ETV Bharat.
How Much Will Sharath Receive?
Of the Rs 25 crore prize money, Sharath is expected to receive approximately Rs 15.75 crore after deduction of taxes and agency commission. The agent, Latheesh, will receive a commission of around Rs 2.5 crore, which everytime is a fixed percentage of the winning amount.
The lucky draw for Thiruvonam Bumper, originally scheduled for September 27, was postponed to October 4 following requests from agents and sellers owing to heavy rains and changes related to GST implementation.
This year, a staggering 75 lakh Thiruvonam Bumper lottery tickets were printed and sold. Palakkad district recorded the highest sales with 14,07,100 tickets, followed by Thrissur with 9,37,400 tickets, and Thiruvananthapuram with 8,75,900 tickets. Palakkad's sales surpassed Thrissur's by over five lakh tickets.
According to Lottery Publicity Officer Sreekanth, only prize amounts above Rs 25,000 are subject to tax. For amounts exceeding Rs 25,000, a 12 percent agency commission and a 30 percent income tax will be deducted before the remaining sum is disbursed to the winner.
Notably, the first prize of the 2024 Onam Bumper lottery was won by Altaf, a native of Karnataka. Altaf, from Pandavapura in Karnataka, had purchased the TG 434222 ticket from the NGR Lottery shop in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad district, claiming the Rs 25 crore prize last year.
Also Read
Kerala’s Rs 25 Crore Lottery: Ticket Distributing Agent Celebrates Double Win
Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Draw: First Prize Of Rs 25 Crore Goes To Ticket TH 577825