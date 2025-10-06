ETV Bharat / state

Meet Kerala's Sharath Nair Who Won Rs 25 Crore In 2025 Onam Bumper Lottery

Alappuzha: After almost 40 hours of suspense that kept Keralites on tenterhooks, the identity of winner of 2025 Onam Bumper lottery has finally been revealed. Sharath S Nair, a native of Thuravoor in Alappuzha district, has emerged luckiest of all to claim the top prize of Rs 25 crore.

Happiness knew no bounds for Sharath, who works at Nippon Paints in Nettoor, when he realised he had won the first prize in his first ever bumper lottery ticket purchase.

Recollecting the moment, he said, "I had purchased the lucky ticket bearing the number TH 577825 from Nettoor, while returning home from work. I was with my colleagues when I bought the ticket. Initially I couldn't believe it when I checked the ticket."

Once he was confirmed, he submitted the winning ticket at the SBI branch in Thaickattussery, Thuravoor, to initiate the official procedures with the lottery department. Sharath expressed, "This was the first time that I bought a bumper lottery ticket, even though I used to regularly purchase other lotteries." He has been working at the same paint shop in Nettoor for the last 12 years.

This year's Onam Bumper boasts one of the largest prize amounts in the history of the state lottery department.

MT Latheesh, the lottery agent from Nettoor who sold the winning ticket, also saw good fortune coming his way. Latheesh had sold nine other tickets from series containing the first prize number, each of which will receive a consolation prize of Rs five lakh. Latheesh said he had purchased these tickets from Bhagavati Agency's Vyttila branch in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. "When I learned that the ticket I sold had won the first prize, I was shocked. Out of lakhs of tickets, being able to sell the winning one is pure luck. I thank God for this blessing," Latheesh said to ETV Bharat.