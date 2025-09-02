Meet Shambhavi Chaudhary: Youth Icon, Dalit Voice And Bihar’s New Face of Nari Shakti In Politics

Patna: Samastipur MP Shambhavi Chaudhary is one of the rising faces of Bihar politics. Representing the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), she embodies three crucial dimensions of representation — Dalit, women and youth. She sees politics not as a burden but as a “blessing of the people.”

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Chaudhary spoke openly on her political journey, the NDA alliance, the women-youth equation and her family’s political legacy.

Shambhavi Chaudhary said she never considers politics as a burden. "I will remain in politics as long as Lord Mahadev wishes. Since childhood, I have seen that my grandfather and father got immense love from people. Today, the public is also showering me with the same love. It is because of the blessing of the people that I have been able to reach the Parliament," she said.

Shambhavi Chaudhry has emerged as a youth icon in Bihar politics. (ETV Bharat)

Shambhavi continued, "Politics is a profession in which there is no switch off time. Here your responsibility remains all the time. This is what makes it different and this is also its biggest challenge."

Is politics just like any other profession?

According to Chaudhary, it is wrong to compare politics with any other job. "Many of my friends are in the corporate sector or in some service. Every job has its own difficulty and comfort, but the biggest difference in politics is that here your entire career depends on the perception of the people. Your career in politics is not made only by hard work, but also by the perception of the public. This is both the beauty and difficulty of this profession," she added.

Entering politics was conscious, not by accident

Samastipur MP said her joining politics was a conscious decision. "Since childhood, I wanter to join politics. It has been our family's legacy and there was also a benchmark for me that I have to make a political entry. The timing was God's choice. Whatever God wanted and whatever Mahadev wished happened. I got the blessings of the people. The credit for giving me a big break in politics goes to our party's national president Chirag Paswan. He is like an elder brother to me." she said.

Is she a bridge between JDU and LJP?

On this question, Shambhavi Chaudhary replied in the negative. "We are part of NDA and are aiming for the development of Bihar. All the MPs and MLAs of the alliance go beyond their respective parties and work for the strength of the entire alliance. Therefore, not only me, but every public representative of the alliance is a bridge. Our sole focus is to win the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and take Bihar to new heights of development," Shambhavi poined out.

For the first time, both the parties will contest the assembly elections together. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has never contested the assembly elections together with JDU. In such a situation, Shambhavi Chaudhary said, this is the first occasion when both the parties will contest the assembly elections together.

"In such a situation, we are working strongly at the organisational level. NDA had achieved a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Now with the same enthusiasm and unity, we are contesting the assembly elections. Our aim is to bring better results and further strengthen the unity of the alliance," the politician added.

Chaudhary also vowed to carry forward the legacy of her father-in-law, former IPS officer and social reformer Kishore Kunal. (ETV Bharat)

Is all well within NDA?

The MP said that NDA's past, present and future are all secure. "We are fully confident that we will win 225 plus seats in the upcoming assembly elections. My role in politics is different because I represent all three dimensions of Dalits, women and youth. Talking about women, talking about the rights of Dalits and empowering the youth, these three responsibilities are on my shoulders," she said.

On women and youth equation?

Shambhavi said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done amazing work for women. "Be it Didi Ki Rasoi, Cycle Yojana, Poshak Yojana, reservation in government jobs, reservation in Panchayati Raj or provision for women entrepreneurs, the government has prioratised people's development. These schemes have strengthened the position of women. We have connected half the population to the mainstream economy and society. This is the biggest strength of the NDA," the MP said.

On opposition abuse of PM Modi

According to Shambhavi, the way the opposition abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and sister is very shameful. There are people in the opposition who abuse mothers and sisters, she said.

Shambhavi Chaudhary with PM Narendra Modi. (ETV Bharat)

"In the Lok Sabha elections, they also abused our leader Chirag Paswan. In such a situation, we want to strongly tell the people that the NDA stands for the respect and empowerment of women. We do not make personal attacks like the opposition, but talk about work and development," she said.

The legacy of father-in-law

Shambhavi said the work done by her father-in-law Kishore Kunal is an inspiration for her and husband, Saayan Kunal. "He published the book title Dalit Devo Bhava and started the concept of Dalit priest in the temple. Being an upper caste, he did so much work for the Dalits that perhaps no Dalit leader has done. We are committed to take forward his thinking and work," she said.

Shambhavi said LJP's national president Chirag Paswan has created a new equation of 'MY'. "This is not a caste and communal equation, but an equation of women and youth. This has also been taken care of during ticket distribution. Lok Janshakti Party is for youth and women," she signed off.