Vaishali: For a state like Bihar, grappling with the problem of illiteracy and a high school dropout rate, Sarita Rai has come as a beacon of hope that has tried to turn things around for child labourers and victims of sexual violence.

Bihar has around 21,000 children who are not enrolled in any school. These are the figures tabulated by the Education Department after a survey across 38 districts of the state. There are many more likely to be outside the ambit of the government survey.

These would include those who are into rag picking, begging or those employed at various eating joints. It is children like these who are being rescued by Sarita to enroll them in school and provide them with free education.

The children under her guidance have witnessed a sea change in their lives. For those like 16-year-old Archana (name changed), who is a slum dweller, Sarita has provided the essentials besides basic education.

“The atmosphere here was really bad, but things have improved since Madam came and we have got education from an early age,” she said.

Sarita Rai (ETV Bharat)

“She called us and got us enrolled at the school. She also provided us with books and stationery. I like going to school,” said another girl, Gudiya (name changed).

Sarita has been trying to give these children exposure to good and healthy living, besides helping them study and play. “She encourages us to continue studying and provides us with essentials to eat and study,” said Rani (name changed), who also resides in a slum.

Meet Sarita Rai, A Beacon Of Hope For Underprivileged In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Sarita’s father, Shiv Shankar Rai of Bidupur, was with the Indian Forest Services (IFS), and she spent her childhood in Northeast India. But she was a frequent visitor to her native state of Bihar and felt worried over the plight of women and children. She was particularly disturbed by the attitude of the children towards education.

A lawyer, she left the legal profession to bring the slum children into the mainstream of society. She has helped in the education of more than 2000 children till now, which includes child labourers and victims of sexual abuse. She established Topper Study Point Udaan for the purpose.

Meet Sarita Rai, A Beacon Of Hope For Underprivileged In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Sarita had married advocate Ranjit Rai of Chaukasan in 2003, and she had herself done her LLB in 2016, after which she got into helping the child labourers. She also worked as an employee of the Juvenile Justice Department, but left the job to focus on the education of the slum children.

She has been carrying on with her mission without any government funding, using the donations coming in the form of uniforms, books and stationery. Along with four volunteers, she has changed the lives of more than 2000 children. The current batch at her institution is of 100 students.

She has also been active against social ills like child marriage. She has been involved in an anti-drugs campaign and an anti-child labour campaign. Sarita has been honoured with numerous awards in recognition of her efforts.

Meet Sarita Rai, A Beacon Of Hope For Underprivileged In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The social worker has managed to bring more than 100 children away from child labour by counselling the children and their parents. “Today, these child labourers are going to school. I have also been working with victims of sexual abuse for the last two years,” she said.

Her strategy involves identifying child labourers and persuading their parents to at least send them to study for at least two hours on Sundays.

She said that her team encounters problems when they go to stop child marriages. The parents of such children are worried about the expenses incurred for the ceremony. “We explain them logically,” she said while pointing out that there have been occasions when girls have themselves informed about their marriage and intention to study by calling the helpline number 1098.

Sarita also faced opposition from both her parental side as well as from her in-laws, but has continued with her work that aims to save the childhood of children. The family members felt that women from good families do not go to the slums to work. But they eventually came out to support her on seeing that she was firm in her resolve.

Sarita Rai (ETV Bharat)

While working, she faces opposition from the parents who see their children as just assets. “If a couple has five working children, they get money and do not want the children to give up working. They do not see any point in getting their children educated,” she said.

Sarita feels that it is only by experiencing hardships that a person becomes stronger. “Initially, I got rattled when someone made any comment on social media but now I think that people realise that I am doing something good, she said.

Sarita has worked in the slums in several districts, including Patna, Samastipur and Muzaffarpur. She wants to do her maximum for eradicating child labour as the majority of child labourers, not only in Bihar but elsewhere too, are Biharis.

She has been receiving threats for helping the victims of sexual violence. “I felt scared initially, but not any longer,” she said.