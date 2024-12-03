With Flying Colours: Meet Samaira Hullur, Karnataka's Youngest Woman Pilot

Vijayapura: An 18-year-old young woman from Vijayapura district of Karnataka, who has has realised her dream of becoming a pilot, is celebrating her success. She has earned the distinction of being the youngest pilot in the state. Besides, she is also one of the youngest pilots in the country.

Meet Samaira Hullur, who has obtained a Commercial Pilot License (CPL), has brought cheers to her parents and near and dear ones by achieving this feat at a young age. The young woman's family appears overjoyed as congratulations kept pouring in from every corner.

Samaira completed her primary, secondary, and undergraduate education in Vijayapura before undergoing six months of pilot training in Delhi. Captain Tapesh Kumar, who became a pilot at the age of 25, is the inspiration for this young woman.

"I have become one of the youngest pilots in the country. I am the youngest pilot in Karnataka to hold a CPL. I had always dreamt of becoming a pilot. Soon after completing my second PUC, I went to Delhi to write the exam and passed five exams. I had to be 18 years old for the other exam. I went to Karwar and completed my training there and earned my SPL (Student Pilot License). After turning 18, I wrote the last exam and completed my training. My parents are very happy with my achievement. My parents have been encouraging me in everything since I was a child." Samaira said.

Samaira's father Amin Hullur said, "My daughter was eligible to sit for the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) exam before writing the PUC exam. She had passed all five exams in one attempt.” Thereafter, Samaira completed six months training including 200 hours of flying training. That was a record.