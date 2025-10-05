ETV Bharat / state

Meet Ravi Prakash, A Messiah For Leprosy Patients

New Delhi: Witnessing the suffering, neglect and social ostracism of families affected by leprosy while serving as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member during college days, Ravi Prakash took it upon himself to improve their lives.

It was Prakash's resolve to work for such people that led to the birth of Samarpan Foundation Trust and for the last 17 years he has been helping leprosy patients across 10 states through this organisation.

Leprosy patients are provided free treatment (ETV Bharat)

Now, Prakash, a resident of Vaishali in Ghaziabad, has been selected for the Sant Ishwar Samman and will be felicitated at a programme organised at the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Delhi on Sunday. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and RSS's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will be present at the event.

Leprosy patients and their families are helped through Samarpan Foundation Trust (ETV Bharat)

"As a student I served as a Sangh Pracharak from 1990 to 1997. During those days I saw how a disease like leprosy becomes a punishment for the entire family, leading to rejection and discrimination. The desire to do something for them inspired me to set up Samarpan Foundation Trust to not only provide treatment but address issues associated with this disease," Prakash said.