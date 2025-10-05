Meet Ravi Prakash, A Messiah For Leprosy Patients
Ravi Prakash from Vaishali in Ghaziabad has been selected for the Sant Ishwar Samman for his outstanding work.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Witnessing the suffering, neglect and social ostracism of families affected by leprosy while serving as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member during college days, Ravi Prakash took it upon himself to improve their lives.
It was Prakash's resolve to work for such people that led to the birth of Samarpan Foundation Trust and for the last 17 years he has been helping leprosy patients across 10 states through this organisation.
Now, Prakash, a resident of Vaishali in Ghaziabad, has been selected for the Sant Ishwar Samman and will be felicitated at a programme organised at the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Delhi on Sunday. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and RSS's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will be present at the event.
"As a student I served as a Sangh Pracharak from 1990 to 1997. During those days I saw how a disease like leprosy becomes a punishment for the entire family, leading to rejection and discrimination. The desire to do something for them inspired me to set up Samarpan Foundation Trust to not only provide treatment but address issues associated with this disease," Prakash said.
The Samarpan Foundation Trust was set up on September 25, 2008. Prakash said it is a registered, non-profit, social organisation affiliated to Rashtriya Seva Bharati. It works in the fields of health, education, livelihood and social rehabilitation, especially for families affected by leprosy.
"The trust's objective is to ensure social equality for leprosy patients, providing them with health, education, and livelihood opportunities, and enabling them to live a respectable life in society. The organisation provides free medical services to over 100,000 families at regular intervals in approximately 245 leprosy settlements across 10 states," he said.
The Samarpan Medical Centre, located in Tahirpur village in Shahdara district of Delhi, offers healthcare facilities to leprosy patients, free health checkups, regular blood tests, wound cleaning, dressings, minor surgeries, medical consultations, and medicines. More than 150 leprosy-affected individuals receive services daily.
The Trust also supports education of children from leprosy-affected families.
The mobile clinic service, operated in collaboration with Rashtriya Seva Bharati, provides free medical services at regular intervals in leprosy settlements. Leprosy-affected individuals living in 245 leprosy settlements across 10 states benefit from this service.
This apart, the Samarpan scholarship scheme provides financial aid to children from leprosy-affected families for higher education, technical, and professional education, and self-reliance.
The Samarpan pathology lab, located in Vaishali offers facilities of blood and urine tests. Free testing facilities are available for leprosy patients and those from economically weaker sections of the society.
