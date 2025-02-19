Meet Jharkhand's Nirup Mohanty, First Indian Civilian Who Has Licence To Fly Fighter Jet

Jamshedpur: Nirup Mohanty from Jamshedpur, aged 75 years, who dreamt of becoming a pilot since childhood, is the first civilian in India to possess a licence for flying fighter jet. This achievement was made 19 years ago in England.

Who is Nirup Mohanty?

Nirup Mohanty lives in the Bistupur Circuit House area of ​​Jamshedpur. He has served as a senior officer in Tata Steel. After retirement, he contested the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket but realised that politics was not his cup of tea. He is also a music lover and fond of playing guitar.

The story of becoming a pilot

Nirupam Mohanty in cockpit (ETV Bharat)

Sharing his journey with ETV Bharat, Mohanty said he was the youngest of his siblings and had many restrictions imposed on him. Since childhood, he was attracted to adventure sports and challenging tasks. His father used to work at a high position in Tata Steel. Whenever JRD Tata came to Sonari Airport, Mohanty's father would meet him in connection with work.

In those days, Mohanty loved to stand beside his father and watch the flight. One day, JRD Tata asked his father who this little boy was. His father introduced him and JRD Tata had also got a photograph clicked with Mohanty.

Since childhood Mohanty was passionate about becoming a pilot. After studying in the city, he joined the flying club and completed his training. He also underwent training to fly single and double engine aircraft.

Old photo of Nirupam Mohanty on pilot's seat (ETV Bharat)

Nirup Mohanty got licence to fly fighter jet 19 years ago

Mohanty said he has the honour of possessing licences for 11 different aircraft. He became a pilot of Tata Steel's aircraft but one of his dreams still remained unfulfilled. Rupa had learnt from newspapers and magazines that civilians were being trained for jet aircraft in the US, South Africa, UK and Australia.

Upon information, Nirup went to England, where he completed his training by flying fighter jet aircraft Provost. "I was the only Indian civilian who was successful in completing this training and got the licence for flying fighter jet in 2006.

Aircraft models showcased at home (ETV Bharat)

My Wife supported me a lot: Nirup Mohanti

Nirup said he had been fond of jet aircraft and his wife, Rupa Mohanty, always supported him wholeheartedly. "It is due to my wife's support that I succeeded in fulfilling my dreams," he said.

"I am proud to see my husband's dream coming true. I was with him at every step and it was his passion that helped him reach his destination," Rupa added.

Nirup said he received a letter from the Air Force stating that he is the first civilian in India to get a fighter jet licence. He has preserved miniature models of various planes in his room, refreshing his memories of the old days.