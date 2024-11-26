ETV Bharat / state

Meet M M Kumar: The Multilingual Voice Guiding Sabarimala Pilgrims for 25 Years

Pathanamthitta: For the past 25 years, M M Kumar has been working as an announcer at the Sannidhanam during the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Barely any pilgrim can be found who hasn't heard Kumar's announcements in six languages accompanied by the chanting of Sharan mantras. Those who struggled with Kumar's announcements were just amazed at his mastery of juggling six languages like his mother tongue.

Kumar, a native of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, is fluent in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. When he landed at the Sannidhanam in 1999 he came to know that the Devaswom authorities were looking for someone who could announce in different languages. Without a second thought, he approached the authorities.

Hearing Kumar's announcement with mastery over different languages, the Devaswom authorities did not look for the second in line. Since then, Kumar's voice has been a dedicated guide to Ayyappa devotees in Pampa and Sannidhanam without a single day of interruption during the Mandala Makaravilakku period.