Meet M M Kumar: The Multilingual Voice Guiding Sabarimala Pilgrims for 25 Years

Kumar, a native of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, is fluent in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. He received Malayali learning from his mother Radhamma.

Representative Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pathanamthitta: For the past 25 years, M M Kumar has been working as an announcer at the Sannidhanam during the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Barely any pilgrim can be found who hasn't heard Kumar's announcements in six languages accompanied by the chanting of Sharan mantras. Those who struggled with Kumar's announcements were just amazed at his mastery of juggling six languages like his mother tongue.

Kumar, a native of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, is fluent in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. When he landed at the Sannidhanam in 1999 he came to know that the Devaswom authorities were looking for someone who could announce in different languages. Without a second thought, he approached the authorities.

Hearing Kumar's announcement with mastery over different languages, the Devaswom authorities did not look for the second in line. Since then, Kumar's voice has been a dedicated guide to Ayyappa devotees in Pampa and Sannidhanam without a single day of interruption during the Mandala Makaravilakku period.

Kumar received his initial Malayali learning from his mother Radhamma while his father hails from Tamil Nadu. His family lives in Karnataka. Thus, his variegated lineage helped him learn Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada while his school groomed him in Hindi and English. He said everyday interaction with the devotees honed his Telugu proficiency.

Along with Kumar, Kozhenchery native A P Gopalakrishnan, who has also been announcing for the past 25 years, and Tamil Nadu natives Balaganesh and Narasimhamoorthy are also effortlessly guiding the pilgrims navigate the temple premises.

