Meet Malappuram's 'Guinness Family Of India': A Household Of Record-Breakers

Malappuram: A family in Manjeri, Malappuram is rewriting history with their incredible achievements in the Guinness World Records. Known as the 'Guinness Family of India', Abdul Salim Padavanna and his family are now setting their sights on becoming the 'Guinness Family of the World'. Their unique methods and unwavering determination are nothing short of inspirational.

Salim's Banana Feat

Salim first entered the Guinness World Records by eating a banana without using his hands in just 17.82 seconds. This broke the 2021 record set by England's Leah Shutkever, who clocked 20.33 seconds. However, Salim faced a challenge earlier this year when Kannur native Fawaz surpassed his record by eating a banana in just 9.7 seconds. Unshaken, Salim reclaimed his title on July 30, 2024, with an impressive time of 8.57 seconds.

Previous Guinness Wins

Salim's journey began with remarkable feats. In 2023, he set a record for drinking 2.50 litres of water through a baby bottle nipple in 34.17 seconds, beating a Malaysian competitor. He also holds a record for spinning a wheel 151 times in 30 seconds.

Children Continue the Legacy

Salim's daughters are also Guinness achievers. His daughter, Juwayriya, set a record by completing 54 steps using her elbows and knees while keeping her hand on her head, breaking a European record of 16 steps in March 2024. Another daughter, Ayesha Sultana, achieved a record by arranging books alphabetically in just 16.50 seconds.

Family Ambitions

With Salim and his daughters already in the Guinness records, his goal is to make his wife and daughter-in-law record holders as well. His wife, MC Rasheedah, is training for the 'Most Step-Ups' category, while Salim himself is preparing to break records in tomato slicing and eating a cupcake without hands.

A Legacy for Kerala

Salim is the 65th individual from Kerala and the third from Malappuram to secure a Guinness World Record. Guinness Sathar Adoor, President of All Guinness World Record Holders Kerala, hailed Salim's achievements as a testament to India's talent.

"Breaking records requires a mix of creativity, dedication, and hard work," says Salim. "These achievements are not just personal milestones but contributions to our country's pride," he added.